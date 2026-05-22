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Portal celebrates Class of 2026
Portal Grad 2026
Zachary Lovett gets ready for the stage during Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Family, friends and school staff celebrated the Class of 2026 at Portal Middle-High School graduation ceremonies Thursday evening at the school.

Portal Grad 2026
Valedictorian Cannon Thompson delivers his speech during Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
Portal Middle/High School principal Julie Blackmar, left, makes a pre-ceremony medal presentation to Marlii Thomas for her perfect attendance from 6th through 12th grades before the 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
Graduates stand for the Pledge of Allegiance as the Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony gets underway on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
Xavier Flemming flashes a grin and a wave after receiving his diploma holder during Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
Salutatorian Zane Lanier approaches the podium with confidence as he makes address during Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
Braylon Davis leads the way as graduates make their way to the field for Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
Honor graduates Baleigh Brannen, left, and Savannah Arnett squeeze in a conversation about boyfriends while preparing for Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
Portal Middle/High School Senior Class President Drake Bailey exits the stage after his big moment during 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
Takyah Murray, left, gets some last-minute help with her hair from fellow graduate Kaishara Jackson before Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
Tristan Belcher signals success while making his graduation walk during Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
Braylon Davis fans root for their favorite graduate during Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
Brian McQueen gives hugs as he makes his graduation walk during Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
Taelyn Hagans, left, and Serena Harris practice their high-five technique before the start of Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
Graduate Sean Wallace gets a forceful lo-five as he makes his way back to his seat during Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
Portal Middle/High School graduates experience their big moment under a dramatic sky Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
Jason Williams finishes out the Class of 2026 during Portal Middle/High School's Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
Caps fly at the conclusion of Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Portal Grad 2026
A very emotional Alyssa King gets a hug from fellow gradate Ta’Kyah Murray as the Portal Middle/High School Class of heads out into the world after Thursday's graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff