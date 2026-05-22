Portal celebrates Class of 2026 Zachary Lovett gets ready for the stage during Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Family, friends and school staff celebrated the Class of 2026 at Portal Middle-High School graduation ceremonies Thursday evening at the school. Valedictorian Cannon Thompson delivers his speech during Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Portal Middle/High School principal Julie Blackmar, left, makes a pre-ceremony medal presentation to Marlii Thomas for her perfect attendance from 6th through 12th grades before the 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Graduates stand for the Pledge of Allegiance as the Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony gets underway on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Xavier Flemming flashes a grin and a wave after receiving his diploma holder during Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Salutatorian Zane Lanier approaches the podium with confidence as he makes address during Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Braylon Davis leads the way as graduates make their way to the field for Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Honor graduates Baleigh Brannen, left, and Savannah Arnett squeeze in a conversation about boyfriends while preparing for Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Portal Middle/High School Senior Class President Drake Bailey exits the stage after his big moment during 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Takyah Murray, left, gets some last-minute help with her hair from fellow graduate Kaishara Jackson before Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Tristan Belcher signals success while making his graduation walk during Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Braylon Davis fans root for their favorite graduate during Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Brian McQueen gives hugs as he makes his graduation walk during Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Taelyn Hagans, left, and Serena Harris practice their high-five technique before the start of Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Graduate Sean Wallace gets a forceful lo-five as he makes his way back to his seat during Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Portal Middle/High School graduates experience their big moment under a dramatic sky Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Jason Williams finishes out the Class of 2026 during Portal Middle/High School's Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Caps fly at the conclusion of Portal Middle/High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff A very emotional Alyssa King gets a hug from fellow gradate Ta’Kyah Murray as the Portal Middle/High School Class of heads out into the world after Thursday's graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff