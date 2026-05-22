Nan Rushing Write-Off hits 40 Years of middle school voices

Twenty-one middle school students were honored recently as first-place winners of the 40th Annual Nan Rushing Write-Off, with the contest’s 97-year-old namesake and founder present to express her delight.

Event organizers, parents, and family members of the winning students enjoyed a reception at the school district's Central Office May 14. Students received their trophies and also met and had their picture taken with the legendary educator, Ms. Rushing.

"I'm elated that the boys and girls received their trophies, sponsored by the Barr Law Offices, whose founding attorney, Beverly Barr, is one of my former students," Rushing said.

According to a release from the school district, the 2026 contest was reimagined to increase participation and remove travel barriers for some students. Instead of being held on a Saturday morning at Southeast Bulloch High School, students competed during the school day at their individual schools. As a result, 222 students from each of the district's four middle schools competed which was 58 more participants than last year.

The competition challenges the cumulative knowledge of students in seven different grammar and literacy categories: narrative writing, persuasive writing, vocabulary, usage/language expression, spelling, capitalization/punctuation, and mental concentration. Each student’s score earns points for them individually and for their school’s team. Southeast Bulloch Middle School earned the most points and was named the overall team winner.

After the winners' reception, Todd Veland, Ed.D., the principal of Southeast Bulloch Middle School, spoke about the contest during the Board of Education meeting and introduced Nan Rushing.

"This contest, unlike athletics, is something that any student can do," Rushing said, as she stood to address the board. "I hope when I'm gone, the contest will continue," she added.

"Thank you for the legacy you created in Bulloch County," interim Superintendent Richard Smith said.

"I won a first-place trophy in the Write-Off when I was in school, and I still have my trophy," said Board Member Jennifer Mock.

Board members Elizabeth Williams, Donna Clifton and Glennera Martin also expressed thanks and well wishes to Ms. Rushing.

The write-off was created in 1985 by Nan Rushing, a former English language arts teacher. She started the event with a $1,000 mini-grant from the school district.

Here are the 2026 contest first-place winners from each category and grade level from Southeast Bulloch Middle School (SEBMS), Portal Middle School (PMHS), Langston Chapel Middle School (LCMS), and William James Middle School (WJMS):