Police Report - 5/23/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Gerald Anthony Gavin, 35, Sylvania – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign.
Acia Emani Hagins, 25, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.
Shade Maryann James, 32, Statesboro – Criminal trespass/family violence.
Quincyonta Zaria Lanier, 27, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.
Christopher Marshall, 34, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Eric Glenn Johnson, 44, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Ricky Jay Houston, 66, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.
Jataz Jakeem Tootle, 26, Glennville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, bench warrant/felony.
Danny Leonard Wright, 42, Savannah – Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Tiera Marie Booker, 24, Reidsville – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Xavier Rasheem Holloway, 23, Milledgeville – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Christopher Jake Tai Lee Rich, 20, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.
Travone Durante Smith, 24, Statesboro – DUI less safe combination 1-3, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(May 11-17)
Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs and three puppies; four adult cats and six kittens.
City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats and one kitten.
Adopted — Six adult dogs; four adult cats and seven kittens.
Adopted — Three adult cats and three kittens.
Reclaimed — Six adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — Three adult dogs and one puppy.
Fees collected — $915.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Four calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – Four calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.
Metter Police Department – 10 calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 36 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 28 calls Thursday.
Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 31 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – Two accident calls and six medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 31 calls Thursday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.
Language Line – Two calls Thursday.
Screven County 911 – Two calls Thursday.
Other agencies – Five calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy