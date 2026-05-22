Police Report - 5/23/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Gerald Anthony Gavin, 35, Sylvania – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign.

Acia Emani Hagins, 25, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.

Shade Maryann James, 32, Statesboro – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Quincyonta Zaria Lanier, 27, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.

Christopher Marshall, 34, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Eric Glenn Johnson, 44, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Ricky Jay Houston, 66, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

Jataz Jakeem Tootle, 26, Glennville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, bench warrant/felony.

Danny Leonard Wright, 42, Savannah – Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Tiera Marie Booker, 24, Reidsville – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Xavier Rasheem Holloway, 23, Milledgeville – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Christopher Jake Tai Lee Rich, 20, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

Travone Durante Smith, 24, Statesboro – DUI less safe combination 1-3, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(May 11-17)

Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs and three puppies; four adult cats and six kittens.

City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats and one kitten.

Adopted — Six adult dogs; four adult cats and seven kittens.

Adopted — Three adult cats and three kittens.

Reclaimed — Six adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — Three adult dogs and one puppy.

Fees collected — $915.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – 10 calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 36 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 28 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 31 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Two accident calls and six medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 31 calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Language Line – Two calls Thursday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Other agencies – Five calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy