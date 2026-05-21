Statesboro High School celebrates Class of 2026 Graduation ceremonies held Wednesday at Womack Field Robert Triplett holds up his diploma for all to see during Statesboro High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Statesboro High School students, families, friends, faculty and staff held their annual graduation exercises Wednesday evening at Womack Field. Honor Graduate Blaise Jackson raises a finger for his fellow graduates as they are announced during Statesboro High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Valedictorian Brady Basquin recalls some significant memories and events for the Class of 2026 during his address at Wednesday's Graduation Ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Derreon Johnson takes a moment for contemplation as graduates begin move from the gathering area before making their entrance for Statesboro High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff A breeze lifts Salutatorian Hannah Braddock's stole as she delivers her address during Statesboro High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20 - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Shkeema Jackson gets a high five after making her graduation walk during Statesboro High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Honors graduate Aryan Patel is brought to tears of joy at the conclusion of Statesboro High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Statesboro High School graduates get last minute instructions before taking the field for the 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Junior Class President Ava Mincey, right, accepts the Senior Class Gift from Senior Vice President Lillian Palmer during Statesboro High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Nevaeh Adkins flashes a peace sign to friends and family as graduates take their places on the field for Statesboro High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Demarion Coleman waits his turn to take the stage as the sun sets over Womack Field during Statesboro High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Statesboro High School drama teacher Eddie Frazier, left, helps Kat Rajah with her cap as graduates prepare inside the school for their 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Statesboro High School Senior Class President Jamersyn Hughes welcomes guests to the 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Matthew Michael Morgan Johnson, center, finds family and friends in the stands as he takes his seat after making his graduation walk during Statesboro High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Costello Reese, center, gets a big hug from Jade Newson after making his graduation walk during Statesboro High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Statesboro High School graduate Tylin Knotts grabs a selfie with AP Literature teacher Mary Bir prior to the 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Zykhoryian Herrington waves to the stands after receiving his diploma cover during Statesboro High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Graduates Kyrie Abell, Tamari Adams, Michel Kahn, Jayne Landers and Jessenia Rodriquez Diaz sing the National Anthem to kick off Statesboro High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Roan Houser, right, grabs a seat to exchange some text messages as graduates prepare to head outdoors for Statesboro High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Jasper Bryant moves his tassel from right to left as Bulloch County Schools Interim Superintendent Richard Smith officially confers the diplomas for the Class of 2026 during Wednesday's Graduation Ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Statesboro High School's Class of 2026 celebrates as their graduation ceremony draws to a close on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Jeff Blythe gives honor graduate son Tyler a congratulatory hug following Statesboro High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file