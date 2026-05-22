Councilmember Chavers resigns after 6-plus years of service, leaving District 2 vacancy

District 2 Councilmember Paulette Chavers announced her resignation, effective immediately, at the end of Tuesday's Statesboro City Council meeting.

Chavers, a licensed professional counselor who was born and raised in Statesboro, was one of three women elected to the council in the fall of 2019, when they outpolled and subsequently replaced three men then serving in their respective districts. Immediate previous Mayor Jan Moore had been Statesboro’s first female mayor but until that time there had been no women elected to the district seats. The other self-described triumphant “council sisters” of the 2023 turnover were District 3’s Venus Mack, who did not seek re-election in 2023, and District 5’s Shari Barr, who remains on the council and has repeatedly been chosen by the other members as mayor pro tem.

Late in Tuesday’s meeting, after both the “other business from City Council” and “city manager’s comments” portions of the agenda, Mayor Jonathan McCollar announced a “point of privilege” and looked toward Chavers.

“I want to take this time to inform the mayor, my fellow council members and the citizens of Statesboro,” Chavers began. “It is with deep gratitude and sincere reflection that I submit my resignation from the city of Statesboro City Council, effective immediately. Serving this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

She quietly apologized for starting to cry as she spoke, and the mayor said, “Michael, come forward.” This was around the close of polls on the state and county primary Election Day, and the Statesboro Herald had no reporter at the council meeting. So this and other elements of the meeting are being recovered from the city’s video.

One-year newlyweds

No specific explanation for Chavers’ resignation or the timing of it was given in the comments that would follow. But she had married Michael Ransom, who reportedly has a home at Brunswick, in April 2025. Chavers was not reached for an interview with phone calls and a text Thursday, but other city officials who were contacted said she has maintained an apartment in Statesboro to this point.

It was Chavers’ husband, Ransom, who walked around the end of the council dais Tuesday evening, received a box of tissue slid along the top of it, handed her a tissue and then kneeled beside her as she tearfully continued.

“I’m truly thankful for the trust placed in me by the residents of this city and for the opportunity to work alongside … (pausing) … dedicated peers, staff and community members who care about our city,” Chavers was saying as he arrived.

“Throughout my time on council, I have witnessed the strength, resilience and compassion that make this community special …,” she said. “Together we have celebrated victories, we have faced challenges, and worked diligently to create positive change for our citizens. I am proud of what we have accomplished and grateful for every conversation, partnership and moment of service.

“This decision has not been easy,” Chavers continued, “and after much prayer and consideration I believe it’s time for me to step away from this role and go on to the next season of my personal and professional journey. While I may be resigning from this official position, my love and support for this community will remain steadfast.”

She went on to express “heartfelt appreciation” to council members, city employees, friends and family members she said had supported her “through the toughest seasons of (her) life” and to the citizens again.

“I leave this position hopeful for the future of Statesboro and confident that with the strong leadership, led by Mayor McCollar, and with community unity, we’ll continue to move this city forward. May God continue to bless our city …”

Mayor’s response

Council members and others present stood and applauded, and the mayor expressed thanks back at Chavers.

“Y’all have been a shining light for this council,” McCollar said. “You’ve treated people with so much kindness, so much sweetness, and we thank you for that. We know that you’ve been through a lots. When Paulette came on she was part of a trio, and I thank God that he led that path your way.”

McCollar, first elected mayor in fall 2017, two years before the “trio” of council women, credited Chavers and other recent members with support for the city’s launch of a youth program, a housing rehabilitation program and other initiatives.

“When you think of the number of homes that we’ve been able to rebuild and refurbish, the parks, the roads, the sidewalks, the community garden, they’re all of the great things that we’ve been able to do, and you’ve been a part of it,” McCollar said.

In fact, Chavers had made restoration of the specific parks that have since been restored and creation of youth programs planks of her campaign platform in 2017. The community garden was a project she advocated and worked on as a volunteer, and McCollar said she was always first to step up to join “ad hoc” committees.

“Thank you for your kindness, and if you was going with anybody else other than Michael, I would be upset,” the mayor teased the couple. “But there’s nothing more beautiful than when two good people get together and they go to live their life, and so thank y’all.”

Vacant till Nov. 3

Now the council is left with a vacant seat. Council District 2 will not to have a new member in place until after a specially called city election in the district to be held in conjunction with the Nov. 3 county and state general election, according to City Attorney Cain Smith.

City Clerk Leah Harden would, as usual, host the qualifying period for candidates at City Hall, but exactly when that will happen has not been determined.

“We really don’t have any details on the qualifying at this point. …,” Smith said Thursday. “We’ll present that to council at the next meeting.”

He noted that, with the council having only four members instead of the usual five until November, the mayor is much more likely to have occasions to use his tie-breaker vote. But instead of waiting until the start of a January term, the newly elected member will be sworn in at “the first meeting after certified results” from the November election, Smith said.

That member would fill Chavers’ unexpired term through 2027 but would need to stand for election to a full term in next year’s regular city election to keep the seat.