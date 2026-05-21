Police Report - 5/22/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Cedrina Larose Cooper, 40, Statesboro – Disrupting public school, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.

Keondre Juquan Doe, 23, Reidsville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Nancy Hester Girardeau, 59, Glennville – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, DUI less safe drugs, failure to yield when entering roadway, possession and use of drug related objects.

Chauncey Javon Johnson, 27, Statesboro – Bench warrant/felony.

Ronald Glen Neal, 35, Hinesville – Aggravated assault/strangulation, battery, battery/family violence first offense, false imprisonment.

David Edward Scott, 64, Statesboro – Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency call, simple assault/family violence, criminal trespass, battery/family violence first offense, false imprisonment.

Statesboro Police Department

Travis Sentell Cosby, 44, Statesboro – Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Jayda Alese Davis, 24, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

Bridgett Chanell Hendrix, 32, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no brake lights or working turn signals.

Eric Glenn Johnson, 44, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Tara Michelle Lanier, 40, Statesboro – Public drunkenness.

Star Wandriaus Williams, 46, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Whitney Marie Overstreet, 41, Warner Robins – DUI less safe drugs, no insurance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Elmore Latodd Smith, 49, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device.

Portal Police Department

Jenny Elaine Taylor, 33, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 33 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Metter Police Department – Nine calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Tuesday; 28 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 33 calls Tuesday; 35 calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call, one rescue and 31 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and 28 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday; one first responder call and five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 50 calls Tuesday; 39 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.

Language Line – One call Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – Six calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy