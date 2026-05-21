Police Report - 5/22/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Cedrina Larose Cooper, 40, Statesboro – Disrupting public school, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
Keondre Juquan Doe, 23, Reidsville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Nancy Hester Girardeau, 59, Glennville – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, DUI less safe drugs, failure to yield when entering roadway, possession and use of drug related objects.
Chauncey Javon Johnson, 27, Statesboro – Bench warrant/felony.
Ronald Glen Neal, 35, Hinesville – Aggravated assault/strangulation, battery, battery/family violence first offense, false imprisonment.
David Edward Scott, 64, Statesboro – Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency call, simple assault/family violence, criminal trespass, battery/family violence first offense, false imprisonment.
Statesboro Police Department
Travis Sentell Cosby, 44, Statesboro – Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.
Jayda Alese Davis, 24, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.
Bridgett Chanell Hendrix, 32, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no brake lights or working turn signals.
Eric Glenn Johnson, 44, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Tara Michelle Lanier, 40, Statesboro – Public drunkenness.
Star Wandriaus Williams, 46, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Whitney Marie Overstreet, 41, Warner Robins – DUI less safe drugs, no insurance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Elmore Latodd Smith, 49, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device.
Portal Police Department
Jenny Elaine Taylor, 33, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 33 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday.
Metter Police Department – Nine calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Tuesday; 28 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 33 calls Tuesday; 35 calls Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call, one rescue and 31 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and 28 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and seven medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday; one first responder call and five medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 50 calls Tuesday; 39 calls Wednesday.
Air Transports – One call Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.
Language Line – One call Tuesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Tattnall County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.
Other agencies – Six calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy