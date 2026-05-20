AAA: 1.3M Georgians traveling for holiday

AAA projects 1.3 million Georgians will travel at least 50 miles from home for Memorial Day weekend, setting a new record for the holiday. The travel period includes five days, beginning on the Thursday before Memorial Day and ending on Monday.

Most Georgia travelers will take road trips, with more than 1.2 million expected to drive. Another 120,923 will fly, while nearly 31,000 will travel by other modes such as bus, train, or cruise.

While travel volumes continue to climb, the increase from last year remains limited. Georgia travel rose slightly year over year, reflecting a broader national trend of record-setting travel numbers paired with slower growth.

Nationally, AAA expects nearly 45 million Americans to travel over the Memorial Day holiday, the highest total on record. However, year-over-year growth remains less than one percent.

“Memorial Day travel is still reaching record levels, but with the smallest year-over-year increase in more than a decade,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although travel demand remains strong, higher fuel prices and persistent inflation may cause some travelers to shorten trips, delay plans, or stay closer to home.”

AAA projects 1.3 million Georgians will travel at least 50 miles from home for Memorial Day weekend, setting a new record for the holiday. The travel period includes five days, beginning on the Thursday before Memorial Day and ending on Monday.

Most Georgia travelers will take road trips, with more than 1.2 million expected to drive. Another 120,923 will fly, while nearly 31,000 will travel by other modes such as bus, train, or cruise.

While travel volumes continue to climb, the increase from last year remains limited. Georgia travel rose slightly year over year, reflecting a broader national trend of record-setting travel numbers paired with slower growth.

Nationally, AAA expects nearly 45 million Americans to travel over the Memorial Day holiday, the highest total on record. However, year-over-year growth remains less than one percent.

“Memorial Day travel is still reaching record levels, but with the smallest year-over-year increase in more than a decade,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although travel demand remains strong, higher fuel prices and persistent inflation may cause some travelers to shorten trips, delay plans, or stay closer to home.”

By Air:

Air travelers make up 8% of the share of travelers this holiday weekend. AAA projects 3.66 million travelers will fly domestically over the holiday weekend, a small increase over last year. According to AAA booking data, travelers who booked flights in advance paid about six percent less than last year, with an average ticket costing $800. However, more recent airfare trends may reflect rising fuel costs.

“Travel costs remain a mixed picture this year,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA The Auto Club Group. “Travelers who booked early may have secured lower airfares, but rising fuel costs are putting upward pressure on prices. Working with a travel agent can help travelers find the best value, tap into options they may not see on their own, and make the most of their overall travel budget.”

By Other Modes:

Travel by bus, train, and cruise will increase by more than 5% to 2.2 million travelers. The growth reflects expanded cruise capacity and continued demand

for Alaska itineraries.

Top 10 U.S. destinations for Memorial Day holiday