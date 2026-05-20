Calendar0521 2026

Today

ä BINGO will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Friday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

Upcoming Events

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held May 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION will be held May 26 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä WRITERS’ WORKSHOP will be held May 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BINGO will be held May 27 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä CHESS & Pizza Event will be held May 27 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Grave Cleaning 101,” will be held May 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held May 28 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet May 28 at 5:45 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held May 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä BREAKFAST for the First Responders will be held May 29 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 7:30 a.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.