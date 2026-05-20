Excelsior annual meeting: More capitol credit refunds coming

Members attending the 88th annual Excelsior Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) Annual Meeting held last Friday at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex received more good news as the cooperative announced additional capital credit refunds, a new estate capital credit retirement program and continued investments in facilities, technology and electric system improvements.

“Last year, after careful review, your Board of Directors approved the return of nearly $4.8 million in capital credits to members who received service between 1951 and 1980,” said Greg Proctor, Excelsior EMC President/CEO. “I’m proud to report that process has gone very smoothly, and we’ve already returned approximately $2.4 million to members, former members, and their families.”

Proctor encouraged members to visit Excelsior EMC’s website to search for unclaimed capital credits, noting that approximately $2.4 million remains available for eligible former members, heirs and representatives to claim.

“For this year, I’m pleased to announce that your Board has approved the return of $125,000 in capital credits for members who received service in 1981,” Proctor said. “If you’ve already claimed your previous capital credit refunds and had service in 1981, you don’t need to do anything – your check will be mailed next week.”

In addition to the general retirement, Proctor announced that Excelsior EMC’s Board has authorized $500,000 for the cooperative’s new estate capital credit retirement program, designed to help families settle the estates of deceased members and receive capital credits earlier.

“This is another important step forward for Excelsior EMC and another reminder that being a member-owner comes with real, practical benefits,” Proctor said.

In his business session address, Proctor highlighted a year of progress for the cooperative following the historic challenges of 2024.

Among the year’s major accomplishments was the start of construction of a new headquarters facility in Metter, including a new warehouse and truck shelter, along with extensive renovations to the cooperative’s Statesboro district office.

Excelsior EMC also completed one of its largest behind-the-scenes projects by transitioning to a new Meridian billing and member service software platform designed to improve functionality, enhance cybersecurity protections, and provide faster service for members.

Growth across Excelsior EMC’s service territory remained strong in 2025. The cooperative added 29 miles of new line, expanding its electric system to more than 3,551 miles of overhead and underground line, while adding 391 new accounts.

Through its ongoing four-year construction work plan, Excelsior EMC energized the Pine Inn Substation, completed major line improvements near Gwinnett Crossing, Brooklet-Denmark Highway and Twin City and prepared for a major voltage upgrade at the Langston Substation scheduled for completion in early June.

Proctor also emphasized Excelsior EMC’s commitment to providing reliable, affordable power through its wholesale power partnerships with Oglethorpe Power Corporation and Cooperative Energy Incorporated, including new generation resources at the Smarr Energy Facility.

“You’ll be pleased to know that Excelsior EMC members continue to pay significantly less for electricity than many other Georgia consumers,” said Proctor. “According to the Georgia Public Service Commission’s Summer 2025 Residential Rate Survey, a member using 1,500 kilowatt-hours per month saves approximately $102 per month compared to a Georgia Power customer.”

“Capital credits are one benefit of being a member-owner. Lower rates are another,” Proctor continued. “At Excelsior EMC, you get more than electricity—you have ownership, local leadership, and employees who live and work right here in the communities we serve.”

In other happenings at the meeting:

Three directors were re-elected to serve three-year terms. Those directors are David Cromley – District 1, Mike Anderson – District 2 and Solly Trapnell – District 3.

Seven employees were recognized for a combined 110 years of service to the cooperative: Dakota Berry, Cohen Deal and Evan Durden – Five years; Bronson Bragdon – 10 years; Craig Ellis – 20 years; Andy Durden – 25 years; Bill Walden – 40 years.

All members attending received a registration gift. Ten members won $100 gift cards, and many others won door prizes.

Excelsior Electric Membership Corporation is a member-owned cooperative supplying electric power to more than 25,000 accounts in eight southeast Georgia counties including Bryan, Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Jenkins and Tattnall. Chartered in 1938, the cooperative is headquartered in Metter with a district office in Statesboro.