Everything you need to know about generic medicines

At a time when many basic living expenses are rising, generic medicines play a critical role in expanding access to safe, effective and affordable treatments, helping patients avoid difficult tradeoffs between their health and other basic needs.

In fact, generic drugs account for over 90% of all U.S. prescriptions, saving patients and the nation’s healthcare system hundreds of billions annually, according to the Association for Accessible Medicines.

Despite their prevalence, patients often have questions about how generic medicines work and how they differ from compounded medicines.

QUESTION: Do generic medications work as well as brand-name medicines?

ANSWER: Generics are equivalent versions of brand-name medicines, which means that the they have the same active ingredients, dosages, strengths, routes of administration, conditions of use and labeling. An FDA-approved generic must demonstrate bioequivalence, which ensures the product’s identity, strength, quality and purity. These rigorous standards mean that generic medicine works in the same way and provides the same clinical benefit as the brand-name medicine. Put simply, patients can expect the same safety and effectiveness from FDA-approved generics as they would from their brand-name counterparts.

QUESTION: What types of medicines have generic equivalents?

ANSWER: Generic equivalents encompass a wide range of medications that include oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics (for the eyes), liquids, topicals, soft gels, inhalation products and transdermals (adhesive patches) across a broad range of therapeutic categories.

QUESTION: Are generic medicines safe?

ANSWER: FDA-approved generics have undergone strict regulatory review and ongoing quality oversight. Patients can reduce their exposure to potential counterfeit or unsafe products by looking for the “FDA Approved” label, which can be verified using trusted resources such as FDA.gov and DailyMed, and by watching for these possible red flags:

—Information provided by StatePoint

To learn more about generic medicines, talk with your doctor or pharmacist.

The pharmacists at McCook’s Pharmacy are always available to answer your questions, offer guidance, listen to concerns and give over-the-counter recommendations. They take pride in building long-lasting, trusting relationships with their customers, often greeting them by name, and provide personalized service by familiarizing themselves with patients’ individual needs and medical histories.

Established in 2005, McCook’s is a locally owned and operated full-service pharmacy offering double drive-through windows and convenient city-wide delivery. New customers are always welcome!

If you’re ready to make the switch, contact McCook’s by phone at (912) 764-2223 or find more online at www.mccookspharmacy.com.