Georgia Southern named member of Georgia Research Alliance, joining UGA, Georgia Tech

Georgia Southern University was named recently a member of the Georgia Research Alliance joining a group of leading research universities, including the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech and Georgia State University.

“This is an ideal moment for Georgia Southern to join (the Alliance),” said Georgia Southern University Kyle Marrero. “Our institutional momentum aligns closely with (their) mission to expand Georgia’s research capacity and economic competitiveness.”

The Research Alliance is a nonprofit, public-private partnership affiliated with the University System of Georgia and Georgia’s Department of Economic Development. Founded in 1990, the organization aims to drive research impact and entrepreneurship across the state.

“GRA is a proven catalyst for growing university research and entrepreneurship in our state, and our two newest members are certainly going to help accelerate that growth,” said GRA President and CEO Tim Denning. “Georgia Southern and Kennesaw State will make GRA an even stronger catalyst and will help strengthen the innovation ecosystem in new regions of our state. We are grateful for the support of Gov. Kemp and the General Assembly for this expansion in the FY27 budget.”

The addition of Georgia Southern and Kennesaw State University to GRA brings the Alliance’s membership to 10 public and private research universities.

In fiscal year 2025, the alliance secured more than $1 billion in external public-private funding for research. That funding helped create more than 3,000 new jobs in laboratories and start-ups, according to their website.

Georgia Southern’s admission is a milestone for its growing research enterprise. In recent years, multiple faculty members have been awarded Fulbright Scholarships, and one was named a fellow in the National Academy of Inventors.

“As we continue our trajectory toward becoming a nationally recognized public impact research university, we are committed to advancing innovation, developing talent and addressing the critical needs of Southeast Georgia through research that strengthens communities, drives economic development and improves quality of life across the region,” Marrero said.

Growth

Georgia Southern has experienced record growth and momentum in recent years, with projected FY 2026 annual research expenditures surpassing $56 million. This trajectory puts the university on track to achieve Carnegie R1 classification in the upcoming review cycle. Carnegie R1 is the nation’s highest designation for doctoral research universities.

Georgia Southern has developed research strengths in fields like environmental science, early childhood education and advanced manufacturing and logistics. These strengths have directly benefited Georgia and the region, while showing potential to do the same on a national scale and global scale. The GRA can provide resources to help the University continue its current efforts and fulfill that potential.

Membership privileges include the ability to recruit researchers from the GRA’s Academy of Scholars. In a show of support, the Georgia General Assembly has appropriated the funds for Georgia Southern’s inaugural Eminent Scholar, the top level of talent within the Academy.

As members of GRA, Georgia Southern also qualifies to join the GRA Core Exchange, a nationally unique program that allows researchers from any member university to access research equipment and facilities at fellow member institutions without paying external administrative fees.

David C. Weindorf, Ph.D., vice president for research and economic development, says the combination of these factors makes it an ideal time for Georgia Southern to join.

“We are excited to bring our distinct perspective to the GRA,” Weindorf said. “I’m grateful for their support of our vision, and I can’t wait to deepen our partnership with fellow members, as we continue to pursue research that will improve our communities and our world.”