Southeast Bulloch celebrates 2026 graduates Ella Collins shows off the fruits of her educational labor to friends and family in the stands during Southeast Bulloch High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Southeast Bulloch High School held its 2026 graduation Thursday evening on Fred Shaver Field. Graduates enter the gym to prepare for Southeast Bulloch High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Southeast Bulloch High School Valedictorian Carli Cowen delivers her address during Friday's Graduation Ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Preston Finch makes a triumphant entrance with his fellow graduates to Pomp and Circumstance for Southeast Bulloch High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Justin Dawson gets gussied up by teacher Gillian McGalliard during preparation for Southeast Bulloch High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Members of the Southeast Bulloch High School Senior Chorus sing for their fellow graduates and guest at Friday's Graduation Ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Salutatorian Madeline Langes flashes a smile as she approaches the stage to make her address at Southeast Bulloch High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Henry Fordham Eurosteps his way into the future after making his graduate walk during Southeast Bulloch High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Tramarion Wadley, center, turns back to chat with fellow graduates as they learn their places in the gym before Southeast Bulloch High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Eli Cribbs, right, leads a line of graduates into the stadium to kick off Southeast Bulloch High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Ella Rodriquez and Kelbi Taylor present the senior class gift during Southeast Bulloch High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Skyla Cintron, left, chats with Trevor Cannon before the start of Southeast Bulloch High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Alicia Ott cheers loudly for fellow choir members Carli Cowand and Madeline Langes after they sing the National Anthem during Southeast Bulloch High School's 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Michael Word, right, is the last to receive his diploma in the Class of 2026 as well as the last to be presented with one by retiring Southeast Bulloch High School Principal Julie Mizell during Friday's Graduation Ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff The Class of 2026 moves their tassels from right to left at the conclusion of Bulloch High School's Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 22. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Southeast Bulloch High School 2026 graduates toss their caps to begin the next chapter of their lives. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff