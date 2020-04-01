Police report, 1/4/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ James Eric Bacon, 59, Mosley Road, Claxton – felony probation violation.

▲ Nancy Ann Barker, 45, Burkhalter Road – disorderly conduct.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Eva Louise Hagan, 37, Lanier Drive – bench warrant.

▲ Bruce Alexander Lane, 55, Mossberg Drive – suspended license.

▲ Rakia Latrina May, 38, Princess Lane – theft by shoplifting.

▲ Raven Chalet Thomas, 27, Packinghouse Road – failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe.

▲ Onyae Aniya Graham, 18, Ivey Lane, Hinesville – false report of a crime.

▲ Isaiah Matthew Jackson, 29, Hwy. 46 – possession of MDMA (Ecstasy), DUI/less safe, open container.

▲ Quentin Rodrigues Lewis, 30, Park Avenue – possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, parole violation.

➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Zackary Lee Collins, 34, Quick Loop, Swainsboro – felony probation violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ SILK LANE – A woman fell victim to an Internet scam where she applied to be a “secret shopper.” She was tricked into taking a fake check and sending a Moneygram back to the sender.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD – A woman, angry over an investigation regarding a stolen wallet, voluntarily allowed deputies to search her home after a man claimed he tracked his wallet by GPS to her neighborhood. However, she used profanity towards deputies and others in spite of being told to stop, and was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE – Officers responded to a reported fight.

▲ BELK – A 17-year-old female was cited for shoplifting two Prince tee shirts.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER –A person was charged with shoplifting after being caught bagging items without ringing them up at a self-checkout.

In a separate case, a man fled after attempting to shoplift tools and a TV worth over $900.

In a third incident three men tried to leave without paying for electronics and recorded items. They were not detained but the merchandise was recovered.

In yet another incident, someone who had been banned from the store returned and shoplifted headphones. They were arrested.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – A man and woman left a cab without paying fare.

▲ ZETTEROWER AVENUE –Someone reported the theft of a Toyota Camry.

▲ SOUTH COLLEGE STREET – A woman said a man exposed himself and ran into an apartment. While police were at the scene he returned and was served with a criminal trespass warning.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued four traffic citations and six traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Thursday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – five calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – six calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 14 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 29 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Excelsior EMC – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – eight calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one coroner call, one fire call, one first responder call, 32 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – five medical calls

▲ Evans County EMS – two accident calls, two first responder calls, six medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon