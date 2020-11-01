Police report, 1/11/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Mary Lashay May, 26, Aycock Street, Portal — simple battery.

▲ Leroy Mozee, 37, Stadium Walk — four counts of aggravated assault, felony probation violation.

▲ Darryl Walker, 34, Robin Hood Trail — failure to register as a convicted sex offender, aggravated assault, riot in a penal institution.

▲ Joseph Dexter Goodson, 48, Hammer Sikes Road, Collins — second-degree burglary, felony theft by taking.

▲ Edward Rashawn Jenkins, 33, Lanier Drive — theft by taking.

▲ Javier Morales, 38, Rushing Road, Metter — theft by taking, elder abuse/exploiting the elderly or disabled.

▲ Ricky Rosales, 29, Simmons Street, Metter — theft by taking.





➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Jaqueline Suzanne Lunsford, 43, Pine Street, Eden — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, obstruction.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jason Herman Mann, 41, Sawmill Way, Pembroke — DUI/less safe.

➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Gary Jerome Hawkins, 45, Lanier Drive — felony probation violation.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

(Reports were unavailable Friday)

▲ BLACK CREEK CHURCH ROAD — Someone reported an entering auto incident.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — Someone reported a lost or stolen vehicle tag.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ FAIR ROAD/CATHERIINE AVENUE — A large shelf fell from a man’s pickup truck and a woman driving on the road struck it. The man was cited for unsecure load.

▲ EAST OLLIFF STREET — A woman said her baby’s father keeps calling her and threatening her, and she wants him to stop.

▲ OLLIE’S — A woman said a man scammed her out of $71 during a transaction.

▲ FAIR ROAD/ZETTEROWER AVENUE — A woman said a man kicked her car.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A woman who concealed $460 in merchandise and tried to leave without paying was cited for shoplifting.

▲ CHANDLER HEIGHTS — Someone reported two rings valued at a total of $3,200 were stolen.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD — A woman and another person involved in a physical altercation were given information on seeking warrants. A report listed as criminal trespass at that location also stated there was an altercation between the apartment manager and a tenant.

▲ LANER DRIVE — Someone was arrested after a physical fight that resulted in damaged property.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Wednesday; no traffic citations and three traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Thursday.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — Officers assisted Statesboro police with a suspect pat-down.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — three calls Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Wednesday, seven calls Thursday.

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office — five calls. Wednesday, five calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — four calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — three calls Wednesday, four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — six calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — two calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls Wednesday, 18 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — four calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — five calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Wednesday — three accident calls, one fire call, six first-responder calls, 28 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Thursday — one accident call, two first-responder calls, 23 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Wednesday — four medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Thursday — four medical call.





▲ Evans County EMS/Wednesday — three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Thursday — one medical call.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 34 calls Wednesday, 35 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Georgia Power — one call. Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — five calls Wednesday, six calls Thursday.

▲ American Red Cross/Bulloch County — one call.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter

▲ Animals received from rural areas — 13 adult dogs, six puppies, six adult cats.

▲ Animals received from City of Statesboro — four adult dogs and one puppy.

▲ Adopted from shelter — five adult dogs, three adult cats and four kittens.

▲ Taken by rescue organizations — one kitten.

▲ Reclaimed by owners — three adult dogs.

▲ Died at shelter — no animals.

▲ Dogs /cats euthanized — one adult dog (aggressive) and one adult cat (severe injuries).

▲ Fees collected — $274.





— compiled by

Holli Deal Saxon