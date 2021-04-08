Police report, 8/4/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Scottie Lee Durrence, 38, Savannah – Possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Charles Henry Hall, 39, Morgan Cemetery, Clyo – Six charges theft by taking/misdemeanor, six charges criminal damage to property second degree.

Statesboro Police Department

Enrique Humbra Denson, 28, Arnold St., Reidsville – Simple battery/family violence, criminal damage to property second degree.

Chad Lamar Oliff, 46, Creekside Way, Metter – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

Casey Daniel Pierce, 30, Old Waynesboro Road, Millen – Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, one way roadway or rotary traffic, simple battery, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Samore Jadon Wright, 19, Lanier Drive – Criminal damage to property first degree, reckless conduct.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Theron Levonte Early, 27, Kline St., Savannah – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

WEST ALDERMAN ROAD – Complainant said his mailbox was damaged to the point where he will have to get a new one. He is unclear if any mail was stolen and will follow up with the post office.

ELLIS TRAVEL TRAILERS – Complainant said an unknown man was walking all over the property of the business, acting very erratically. The man was advised that he would be arrested for criminal trespass if he did not leave. The man left..

GATEWAY STORAGE – Complainant said that sometime in the past week, someone had broken into his storage unit and stolen a 65-inch Vizio smart TV and another of unknown make and model. Complainant said the lock was missing to his storage door and it was closed. He said he did not have serial numbers for the televisions. He was advised to find the serial numbers and add those to the report.

ST. ANDREWS CIRCLE – Complainant said two unknown men were walking around her property acting suspiciously. Video footage showed one man wearing a blue mask over his face and another without a mask ringing her doorbell. The video showed the man with the mask walking to the back of complainant’s residence while the maskless man stayed at front door. After a few minutes, they both left. She said nothing was missing and she thinks her dog in the backyard scared them off.

M&M LANE – In reference to a domestic dispute, a primary aggressor could not be determined and neither party wanted the other arrested. Both parties were advised of the Magistrate process and resources through Safe Haven. Both parties agreed to remain separated.

LANGSTON CHAPEL ROAD/BURKHALTER ROAD – Patrol observed a white Pontiac G6 traveling westbound with blue headlights. The driver was stopped and issued a citation for operating a vehicle with unauthorized blue lights.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 23 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy