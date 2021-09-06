Police report, 6/9/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Blake Goode, 25, Highway 301 South – DUI refusal, suspended registration, failure to maintain lane.

Dennis Hulst, 43, Highway 46, Brooklet – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession and use of drug related objects.

Rebecca Hulst, 34, Highway 46, Brooklet – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Angel Raul Torres, 32, Lanier Drive – Aggravated assault/family violence, simple battery/family violence.

INCIDENTS

SOUTHERN DRIVE – Complainant said two men have been harassing her via cell phone, claiming she owes them $700. She said she has sent the men money in the past, but does not owe them anything. She said the harassment has been ongoing for four years and she has asked them to stop. She was advised of the Magistrate Court process.

GOLF CLUB ROAD – Complainant said he does not want his sister receiving any more mail at his address. He said he has told her this many times, but she continues to come by and get mail at his address. He said the last time he came by she yelled at him and damaged the mail box. She said she has been receiving mail at his address for four years and he never told her to stop. Both parties were advised not to have any further contact and a criminal trespass warning was issued to the sister.

DOY NEWTON MHP – Complainant said her cousin has been sending her unwanted text messages asking her to have sex with him. She said she has told him to stop on numerous occasions. She said he has sent her multiple explicit photos of himself and once came to her house. She said she punched him in the stomach and he left. She was advised to block him on her phone and to contact the Sheriff’s Office if he has any further contact.

KELLY ROAD – Complainant said she ordered a VCR/DVD combo player from an ad she saw on television. She said she was told it would be shipped in six to eight weeks. Since it has not been eight weeks, complainant was advised to come back at that point if she had not received her order.

U.S. HIGHWAY 25 – Complainant said a man called and tried to get some personal information. Complainant said he gave the man the last four numbers of his Social Security number, but nothing else.

HIGHWAY 67 – Complainant said a customer had made a purchase with a counterfeit $100 bill. The offender was not on the scene and the counterfeit bill was taken as evidence.

OLD REGISTER WAY – Complainant said juveniles keep trespassing on his property to fish without permission. Juveniles were served with a criminal trespass warning in front of a parent.

LANGSTON CHAPEL ROAD – Complainant said his brother was at his home earlier being rude and obnoxious. He also said his brother come over and mistreats their mother. A criminal trespass complaint was made.

BURKHALTER ROAD – Complainant said someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his wife’s purse, which contained $1,000 cash, credit cards and her driver’s license. He said he also had noticed his back door open and several WiFi hotspots showing up on their phones.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Six calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one first responder call and 34 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 45 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy