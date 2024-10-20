Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch flag football team is now 2-0 on the season with wins over McDonough and South Effingham last week.

The Jackets have also improved their overall record since starting flag football to 64-0. One of the players head coach Marci Cochran is counting on this year is junior Natlaya Odom who is contributing on offense and defense this year.

“Natalya had 107 yards receiving with six flag pulls and two interceptions along with seven yards rushing in our wins last week,” Cochran said. “Coming into the season Tally was a top-20 player to watch in the nation by Max Prep and we will need her to play like it this season if we want to win another state championship.

“We all know she can catch the ball but is also the fastest on our team and we have put in some plays for her to show off her speed this year. I look forward to watching her step up this season and make big plays.”

“I think we are doing good but we can do better,” Odom said. 'We need to improve our flag pulling and I think our offense will get better as we play more together. I think my role this year is to be more of a leader. I try and lead by example and try and make big plays when my team needs me to.”