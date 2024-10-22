Statesboro Y to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ Saturday

The Statesboro Family YMCA will host its Fifth Annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m.



Local businesses and organizations will host trunks to hand out candies and goodies. Costumes are optional, but everyone of all ages is welcome to wear one.

The Trunk or Treat event is designed to provide community members with a safe alternative to door-to- door trick or treating, said Hannah Beggs, executive director of the Statesboro Y.

“I love this event, it is so great to see all of the amazing families and see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” Beggs said. “Last year, we had 32 community organizations decorate their trunks and provide candy to over 1,000 kids. I am looking forward to the overwhelming community support again this year.”

Vendors/volunteers

There will be 45 organizations and businesses that will participate in Saturday’s event. The organizations are asked to bring at least 10-12 bags of candy with them and arrive no later than 2:30 p.m. Saturday to set up.

The business or organization with the best decorated truck will receive a YMCA gift basket with a free one-month YMCA membership.

Candy donations

The Statesboro Family YMCA also is accepting individually wrapped/pre-packaged candy and small sensory toys for the event. Donated candy may be dropped off at the YMCA welcome center at 409 Clairborne Ave. The Y is open Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–8 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday noon–6 p.m.