Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jacket football team is looking to make another run to the state playoffs.

The Jackets picked up a much-needed win Tuesday as they knocked off Liberty County 28-19 to improve to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in region play. The Jackets were paced by a pair of running backs who each went over 100-yards. Junior Colby Smith ran for 161 yards on 22 carries and had two touchdowns. Smith also had an interception on defense, and ran a kickoff back 51-yards.

“Colby Smith plays football as hard as anyone you will find anywhere,” said SEB coach Jared Zito. “He is built like a brick house because of the time and effort he puts in the weight room every day. He plays a vital role in all three phases of the game.

“It was great to have a win Tuesday night.,” Smith said. “I think I played well Tuesday and I just thank the Lord for letting me play the game of football. Our line really blocked well Tuesday.

“I really think we have talented guys on both sides of the ball and we are hoping to get back to the state playoffs this year and finish the season strong. I feel like my role on the team is to make plays when we need it, whether that is on offense, defense or special teams.”