A happy Homecoming at Paulson: Eagles beat James Madison, 28-14

Apparently, oddsmakers didn’t think much of Georgia Southern’s rally from 20 points down in the final 6:45 to beat Marshall, 24-23, last week. James Madison was installed as a 10-point favorite going into Saturday’s game against the Eagles.

But Georgia Southern built a 21-0 lead and never looked back in defeating the Dukes, 28-14, before a large and happy Homecoming crowd at Paulson Stadium.

With their third straight conference victory, Georgia Southern is alone atop the East Division of the Sun Belt at 3-0 and 5-2 overall. The Eagles travel to Virginia to face Old Dominion in a nationally-televised Thursday night game on ESPN2 with first place in the East on the line. Old Dominion is 2-1 in the Sun Belt and 3-4 overall after beating Texas State Saturday, 24-14.

Georgia Southern quarterback JC French completes a pass to receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton during the second quarter against James Madison. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Saturday, J.C. French threw three touchdown passes and survived three interceptions to lead the Eagles past James Madison (5-2, 1-2).

David Mbadinga ran 29 yards for the game's first points in the opening quarter and the Eagles (5-2, 3-0 Sun Belt) led thereafter. French tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Derwin Burgess Jr. and 15 to Tyler Fromm for a 21-0 halftime lead.

After French was picked off in the flat by DJ Barksdale midway through the third quarter for an 11-yard interception return for a touchdown, he responded with a 2-yard toss to Elija Walton to push Georgia Southern’s lead to 28-7.

French was 24-of-33 passing and Jalen White rushed for 134 yards on 23 carries, his 11th career 100-yard rushing game.

Georgia Southern defensive back Ayden Jackson, bottom, holds up James Madison tight end Taylor Thompson short of the yard sticks while waiting for teammates to come finish off the tackle on fourth down in the fourth quarter. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



While the Eagles committed four turnovers, the defense didn't allow any points off those miscues. The defense forced six punts, three turnovers on downs and a missed field goal to account for 10 drive stops. The unit also recorded a season-high six sacks, nine tackles for loss, six pass breakups and five quarterback hurries in holding the Sun Belt's top offense to just 253 yards of total offense.

Marques Watson-Trent tallied 14 tackles, including 2.0 for loss and 1.5 sacks, while picking up a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.