Katie Wilson earns EGRMC's DAISY Award

Katie Wilson, LPN was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Wilson has been a nurse at EGRMC for nearly five years and she is just months away from becoming a registered nurse. She was nominated by both her colleagues and a grateful patient who experienced firsthand her unwavering kindness and advocacy..

One nomination shared a powerful example of Katie’s selflessness, “We had a patient on the floor for two weeks who was known to be living in his car. When he finished his antibiotics and was cleared for discharge, he had no gas in his car and couldn’t afford his prescription.

"Katie took it upon herself to ensure he was taken care of. She first reached out to the supervisor and case management, but when they weren’t able to assist, she didn’t stop there. She rallied her fellow nurses and collected enough money to fill his gas tank and cover his prescription.

"This is just one of many good deeds Katie has done. If you want to know what a true nurse looks like, Katie is it. Every person she has worked with or cared for can tell a story about the quality of her care.”

“As the chief nursing officer at EGRMC, I am incredibly proud of Katie and the difference she makes every day,” said Marie Burdett, MSN, RN. “Her compassion and dedication reflect the core values of EGRMC, and we are honored to have her as part of our team.”

Nurses may be nominated for the DAISY Award by patients, family members, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at EGRMC.

"We are honored to participate in the DAISY Award program," Stephen Pennington, CEO of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “Nurses are essential to the care we provide, and it’s vital that we celebrate their unwavering dedication and compassion. This award provides us with a meaningful opportunity to express our gratitude. We are proud to recognize Katie for her exceptional care and thank her for the safe, compassionate service she provides to every patient, every time, always.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease.

DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

To learn more about the DAISY Award, or to nominate a nurse, visit www.eastgeorgiaregional.com/daisy-award-nominations.



