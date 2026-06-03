2026 Bulloch Valedictorians - Trinity Christian: Kelly Mills

Back in eighth grade, Kelly Mills set three goals.

“I wanted to go to Georgia Southern, I wanted to major in Psychology and I wanted to be valedictorian. Those were my three eighth-grade goals going into high school.”

So far, Mills has completed one of her goals – she is the valedictorian for the Trinity Christian School class of 2026.

“I've always been a pretty straight A student, even when I was in elementary school. But I definitely had to put in a lot of hard work and some late nights studying when I really didn't want to. Just to reach that goal while balancing all the sports and other activities I had going on.”

Also, Mills is on track for a second – she will start classes at Georgia Southern in August. And she is planning to major in psychology, but with a different goal with what to do with her degree when she graduates.

“I would always like to talk to people and I really wanted to help that person if I could,” she said. “I was always a forward thinker. So, I was thinking, I really like helping people, what's a career that can let me help people and also get paid for it.

“So, I looked at psychology and counseling. And then as I grew up, I found I really didn't want to do counseling. That's not where my passion is necessarily. But I still love how the brain works and why people do what they do. Why they act the way that they act. And analyzing people beyond their surface interactions.

“So, I have ended up more on the research and analytical side of psychology. To work with people who have autism and figure out why they act the way that they act and what's going on in their brain that makes them act that certain way.”

Throughout her high school journey, Mills said her faith has helped balance and focus everything she does.

“I would get really, really stressed out and stuff, especially when we had a big exam and when we had midterms coming up, and I had basketball games and practice,” she said. “I was getting there early. I was leaving late. That was a big block of my day. I would get really stressed and having the Bible, being able to pray, talk to my mother about things, pray with her. It really helped me to focus on all glory to God. It's really not what I can do, but the strength that He gives me to be able to perform well in sports and academics for Him.”

Now, as Mills begins her pursuit of earning a degree in Psychology, she will rely on her faith to help her achieve her third goal from eighth grade.

“How can I bring glory to God and further his kingdom through being valedictorian, and be a faith-led person on the court, in the classroom on the field. Everywhere.”