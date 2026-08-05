Calendar0806 2026

Today

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä HOMESCHOOL CO-OP Introduction will be held Friday at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä ANNUAL JIM, Tom, Mitch and Rance Hendrix Family Reunion will be held Saturday at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Oak Grove Church Road, Portal, beginning at 11 a.m. Please note change in location. For more information call Thomas Hendrix at (912) 536-7594.

Upcoming Events

ä STATESBORO LINE Dancing Group will meet Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 13 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä B.Y.O.B BOOK Club will meet Aug. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Honeybee Day,” will be held Aug. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMPUTER CLASS will be held Aug. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO LINE Dancing Club will be held Aug. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Aug. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CAT ADOPTION Event with Fixing The Boro will be held Aug. 20, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. Donated supplies will be accepted. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOOK BINDING Class will be held Aug. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä FAMILY DINOSAUR DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Adventure will be held on Fridays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.