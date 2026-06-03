2026 Bulloch Valedictorians - Portal High: Cannon Thompson

Cannon Thompson, 18, the youngest son of Matthew and Ashley B. Thompson of Garfield is the 2026 valedictorian and STAR student of Portal Middle High School.

Since the fifth grade, Cannon Thompson and his buddy Zane Lanier have taken turns holding the highest grades in their class, but in mid-May, Cannon was named as Portal's top scholar and Zane its salutatorian. The school's graduating class numbers just 71 students. Most of them have spent the last 13 years at the community's two schools, which are a short walk apart. While Cannon and Zane may have competed for grades, they remain part of a tight-knit group of best friends.

"We have always helped each other and supported one another when needed," Cannon said.

Cannon is more than academically gifted. He is a state champion runner, an avid cook, and a decorated writer.

He will attend Georgia Southern University, but he also received acceptance letters from the University of Georgia, the Georgia Institute of Technology, Mercer University, Augusta University, Kennesaw State University, and the University of South Carolina. He plans to major in political science.

“I want to uncover the root causes behind systemic oppression and poverty, understand them, and work to undo or mitigate their effects in any way I can,” Cannon said about what led him to his degree choice.

He is already adept at expressing his beliefs in writing. He received honors for his writing from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10825 in Bulloch County. In his sophomore year, he won second place for Bulloch County and sixth place for the district in the Voice of Democracy writing competition. In his junior year he won first place at the county level. In both years the VFW also designated him as a “Unique Spokesperson for Freedom.” He also won the Young Georgia Authors writing competition for the tenth-grade division.

With these accolades, it's no surprise that English was his favorite subject in school.

"I have been a natural reader since I was extremely young," Cannon said. "My mom even stated that I essentially taught myself to read, and I think that being able to express yourself meaningfully in English (or any language) is a skill that is nearly impossible to replicate or mechanize."

His favorite teachers were his mother, who taught his Teaching as a Profession career pathway courses and Debra Fallin, his English teacher.

"My mother has encouraged my love of reading for years. When that same passion spread to other areas like sports, nutrition, and cooking, she used her teaching background to help me improve in my pursuits along every step of the way. Additionally, she is just amazing in the classroom, and her teaching style truly spoke to me as a learner."

Cannon's mother, Ashley shared that she always knew he was curious and intelligent, but seeing him through a teacher's lens allowed her to witness firsthand his unwavering dedication to his academics, remarkable work ethic, and drive for excellence.

"Having a front-row seat to his growth and success in every area he pours himself into has been one of my greatest joys, both personally and professionally, Thompson said. "Simply saying I am proud does not fully capture what this privilege has meant to me; Cannon has exceeded every expectation, both as a student and as a young man of character and conviction."

In Mrs. Debra Fallin's class, Cannon felt his maturity and thoughtfulness could shine in conversations for the first time.

"I really enjoyed those experiences," he said. "Mrs. Fallin showed us how to engage in literature and apply it to real world scenarios. She exposed us to a lot of different viewpoints, and while not every student chose to engage in the content meaningfully, those of us who did walked away from her class better for it."

Mrs. Fallin said that Cannon epitomizes her idea of a true scholar.

"He is someone who doesn’t just seek knowledge, but wants a deeper understanding of why that knowledge matters. "He stands out for his curiosity, intelligence, and a confidence that elevates those around him," she said. "Cannon is an avid observer of literature, noticing details, contemplating underlying meanings, and connecting texts to more universal and relevant truths. I admire the way Cannon leads by example, never by ego, often listening more than he speaks and giving more than he takes in and out of the classroom."

Georgia Southern has admitted Cannon into its Honors Global Scholars program. It's one of the experiences he most looks forward to in college.

“I will get to travel to Wexford, Ireland, and learn about its rich history, culture, and inner workings. I will also get to explore other parts of Europe.”

Ever the athlete, Cannon also looks forward to being part of Georgia Southern’s run clubs.

“I am an extremely competitive runner, so I want to either hone in on my times to explore the possibility of running for another college or just simply do the sport I love if I decide to compete more casually.”

While at Portal, Cannon was co-captain of the team, and he racked up multiple Georgia High School Association State Track Meet accomplishments: 2026 Boys State Runner-ups, 2026 Boys 4x400 State Runner-ups, 2026 Boys 800 Meter Run State Champion, 2026 Boys Region Runner-ups, 2025 Boys State 3rd Place, 2025 Boys 4x400 State Champions, Boys 800 Meter Run State 3rd Place, 2024 Boys State 4th Place, 2024 4x800 State 7th Place, and Boys 800 Meter Run 7th Place.

"I had an amazing coach who gave me the opportunity to discover the level of discipline and grit I possess," Cannon said. "I carried this determination right back into the classroom after every practice to work on achieving both my goals. Now, I am a state champion and valedictorian, and I do not know if I would be in this position without my coach (Tendai Haggins) and track."

In his valedictory speech to his classmates and friends, Cannon encouraged them to embrace the future and never make a decision out of fear.

"When I chose to make a decision based on opportunity over fear," Thompson said, "I opened a whole new world of possibilities."

Cannon will have a world of opportunities ahead of him as he begins college. To help with his pursuits, his dedication to academics led to him receiving multiple scholarships: The HOPE Scholarship, the Marion C. and Terri Bell Hulsey Scholarship, the GB Bank Group Scholarship, the Elizabeth Scott Brown Scholars in Service Scholarship, the Kiwanis Memorial Scholarship, an Exchange Club Youth of the Month Scholarship, and Georgia Southern University’s Presidential Scholarship.