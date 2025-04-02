Amy Henry, Jacob Rohlfs named employees of the month at EGRMC

Amy Henry Amy Henry and Jacob Rohlfs were named the November and December Employees of the Month at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Director of Marketing Jaime Riggs made the announcement in an email.

Amy Henry, RN, of the Cardiovascular Services Dept., works in the Cath Lab. She has been part of the team at EGRMC for more than 10 years and exemplifies the highest standards of care, professionalism, and teamwork, making a lasting impact on both her patients and colleagues.

Henry is known for her compassionate and thorough approach to patient care.

“She is a natural caretaker,” one colleague shared. “Her attention to detail begins long before the patient arrives, ensuring every aspect of their medical record is reviewed. From the moment she introduces herself, she treats each patient with the compassion and individuality that we all hope for in life’s most vulnerable moments.”

Henry is also a leader in high-pressure situations. “She brings calmness to the organized chaos of a complication, knowing exactly how to delegate and act for the safety of the patient,” another team member noted. Her responsiveness and commitment to safety make her a trusted and respected figure in the Cath Lab.

Henry’s dedication extends to mentoring new staff and students, ensuring they feel confident and equipped to deliver the highest level of care. “She has a way of explaining things in a simple manner, making complex procedures easy to understand for both students and seasoned staff alike.”

Her colleagues also praise her infectious positivity and unwavering team spirit. “Amy considers every patient who comes through the Cath Lab as her own, regardless of assignment. She makes us better. Her laugh is infectious, and she brings joy to us all.”

Jacob Rohlfs Jacob Rohlfs, RN, has worked in the Pediatric/4th floor department for more than three years and is a past recipient of the prestigious DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Described as “one of the most compassionate nurses I have ever worked with,” Rohlfs’ presence on the fourth floor brings comfort, skill and kindness to every interaction. “Some people carry their care and kindness like a satchel, and you can see it from a great distance. Jacob is a perfect example of that quality,” a colleague shared.

Rohlfs’ commitment to patient-centered care goes beyond medical expertise, it’s about human connection. One touching example came when a frail patient expressed a desire to have his face shaved to feel more like himself. The nurse caring for him, unfamiliar with shaving a man’s face, asked for help.

Though busy, Rohlfs volunteered without hesitation. “I checked in and found Jacob laughing with and comforting the patient,” a coworker recalled. “It was a moment of genuine connection, the exact kind of interaction we all need in times of vulnerability.”

His willingness to step up, regardless of whether a task falls within his assigned duties, sets him apart as both a leader and a team player. “It’s always a relief and a pleasure to work with Jacob because he will do what needs to be done, no matter what.”

Rohlfs embodies what it means to be a nurse—not only a lifesaver but also a source of warmth, comfort, and joy for his patients. “They’re the home you’re missing and the friend who makes you laugh. That’s Jacob.”

“Amy Henry and Jacob Rohlfs are valuable assets to our team at EGRMC." EGRMC CEO, Stephen Pennington adds, “They have dedicated their time and their energy to being great team members. Both model our mission to provide quality healthcare services in a safe and compassionate environment to every patient, every time, always.”



