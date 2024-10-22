By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gov. Kemp and fellow GOP leaders promise new state income tax rebates
Kemp - tax rebates
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announces income tax rebates, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta, as Republican lawmakers look on. (JEFF AMY/AP photo)
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Republican legislative leaders want to give another round of income tax rebates, thanks to state financial reserves that continue to rise. The leaders announced the proposal Tuesday. It would give a refund of up to $250 to single filers, up to $375 to single adults who head a household with dependents and up to $500 to married couples filing jointly. Georgia issued similar rebates in 2022 and 2023. The rebates cost about $1.1 billion then. The announcement could be campaign fodder for Republican incumbents and challengers trying to win state House seats against Democrats. It also lets Kemp sound themes about inflation in line with Republican Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
