Calling all vets: Please email us your info

If you are a veteran who served in any branch of the United States military, the Statesboro Herald would like to hear from you.



Our annual Veterans Day section will be published in print and online Thursday, Nov. 7. It is our way of saying thank you to all vets and honoring their service and sacrifice for our country.

Please email Jim Healy, operations manager and editor for the Herald, with information about your past service and/or your continuing service – jhealy@statesboroherald.com

Include whatever information you would like and please include a photo. Also, if you would prefer to drop your information off at the Statesboro Herald office, you are welcome to do so: 1 Proctor St. in downtown Statesboro.

“We believe it’s important to recognize the service to our country and preserve a record for future generations,” Healy said. “Some veterans never discuss their experiences. We hope this may offer a way for some to tell their story of service to our nation.”

Please email the information to jhealy@statesboroherald.com by Oct. 31. Call (912) 489-9402 if you have any questions.