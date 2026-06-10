Calendar0611 2026

Today

ä SPECIAL GUEST Sean Driscoll will present “Diggery Digger’s Rock n’ Roar Dino Show” Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE B.Y.O.B Book Club will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä REGISTRATION for the Summer Reading Program 2026 is being held at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. Prizes awarded weekly for reading. Those interested can register on beanstack. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä DINOSAUR DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Adventure will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä UKULELE LESSONS will be offered Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä COOKIE EXCAVATION will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR DECOUPAGE Napkins Activity will be held June 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR STORY Share Activity will be held June 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY MUSIC Time will be held June 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SUMMER KIDS’ Club will meet June 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Mall. Activity involves air-drying a clay dinosaur. For ages 6–11. No registration required. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT DINO Planters Activity will be held June 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held June 16 at 4 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet June 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet June 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet June 16 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä TODDLER BUILD a Dino Day will be held June 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VOLCANO LAB will be held June 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPECIAL GUEST Jeffini will be at Statesboro Regional Library June 18 beginning at 10:30 a.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN TOTES Activity will be held June 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DINO BUILDING Activity will be held June 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR POUR, Set, Create Activity will be held June 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CONSTELLATION CRAFT Activity will be held June 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY PLAY Time will be held June 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT TOTE Bags Activity will be held June 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER FOSSIL Fun will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER DINO Art Craft will be held June 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STONE Mosaics Activity will be held June 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS ACTIVITY will be held June 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SUMMER KIDS’ Club will meet June 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Mall. Activity involves dinosaur origami. For ages 6–11. No registration required. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PERFORMANCE by Doc Magic will be held June 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN MOSAIC Tiles Activity will be held June 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet June 25 at 4:45 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held June 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.