A sobering visit to a war crimes site in Ukraine

(Note: Greg Brock is an independent researcher/writer. He is a retired professor from the Georgia Southern University School of Business.)

Recently, I went on a group tour of Ukraine to visit some non-governmental organizations that are helping with the war effort in a variety of ways, including drone production, food for defenders and helping children from destroyed families.

In February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and began occupying more of the country, starting the current phase of the war, the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II. The war has resulted in a refugee crisis and hundreds of thousands of deaths.