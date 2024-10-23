Statesboro Herald celebrates the Best of the Boro

The Statesboro Herald hosted its annual Best of the Boro Awards at The FoxHall event center on Tuesday evening, Oct. 22.

Greg Kearney, bottom, whose business Home Grown Trading Post garnered the most votes for Best Locally Owned Product, takes a guitar solo while entertaining with his Tall Paul String Band bandmates Tailer Ransom, top left, Paul Phillips, top center, and Tony Brown during the Statesboro Herald's Best of the Boro Awards at The Foxhall on Tuesday, Oct. 22. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)







About 100 businesses, ranging from Ogeechee Area Hospice to Royal Glass Restoration, and individuals, ranging from dental hygienist Gretchen Thomas to paralegal Barbara Kidd, were honored at the gala, where more than 350 people were in attendance.

Representatives from 2024 Best of the Boro winners South Paws Dog Resort and Big Dog SnowCones share a table at the Statesboro Herald's Best of the Boro Awards at the Foxhall on Tuesday, Oct. 22. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)







Overall, 248 Best of the Boro winners were selected for 2024, and 98,914 votes were cast.

Stacey King Grant, right, and Tina Banks of Kidovations Educational Experience chat while enjoying food and fellowship during the Statesboro Herald's Best of the Boro Awards at The Foxhall on Tuesday, Oct. 22. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)



The Best of the Boro special magazine announcing all 2024 winners may be found inside Thursday’s edition of the Statesboro Herald.

Cool Beanz Espresso Bar owner David Hoyle and manager Kelsey Flannery find friends as they enter The Foxhall for the Best of the Boro Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 22. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)



Pam Black of Honey Catering, left, serves up more pork tenderloin medallions with a smile during the Best of the Boro Awards at The Foxhall on Tuesday, Oct. 22. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)









