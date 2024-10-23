By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Statesboro Herald celebrates the Best of the Boro
The Statesboro Herald hosted its annual Best of the Boro Awards at The FoxHall event center on Tuesday evening, Oct. 22.
About 100 businesses, ranging from Ogeechee Area Hospice to Royal Glass Restoration, and individuals, ranging from dental hygienist Gretchen Thomas to paralegal Barbara Kidd, were honored at the gala, where more than 350 people were in attendance.
Overall, 248 Best of the Boro winners were selected for 2024, and 98,914 votes were cast.
The Best of the Boro special magazine announcing all 2024 winners may be found inside Thursday’s edition of the Statesboro Herald.