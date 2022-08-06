Police report, 6/8/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





INCIDENTs

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

SHAWN SORRELL ROAD – Complainant said a silver van side swiped the driver’s side rea quarter panel. She said she does not know if driver was aware they hit her vehicle. Complainant was unable to get a license plate or make/model of the vehicle. Complainant’s vehicle sustained minimal damage.

KENNEDY BRIDGE ROAD – Complainant said an unknown offender stole a 10-count set of 2022 $1 Silver Eagle 1 oz. coins. Complainant said coins were valued at $3,990.

OLD RIVER ROAD NORTH – Complainant said she and her aunt entered into a verbal agreement for the aunt to care for her two pit bull dogs while she prepared her home for the dogs. Complainant said she allowed her aunt to take possession of the dogs. While the dogs were at her aunt’s residence, the female dog gave birth to six puppies. Complainant said she tried to get the dogs back, but her aunt said she would not return the dogs unless the complainant paid her. Complainant provided papers for ownership of the dog. Upon complainant and a deputy going to the aunt home to get the dogs, the aunt refused to exit her home and said she would not return the dogs without being paid. Both were advised of civil court proceedings.

WILMA BROWN ROAD – Complainant said someone broke into his screened-in shed and stole four fishing poles. The shed was unsecured. Complainant said he was unsure when the poles were stolen but thought sometime in mid-May. No evidence or suspects were discovered.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, two first responder calls and 43 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Two accident calls and 12 medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 38 calls Monday.

Air Transports – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy