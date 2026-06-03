2026 Bulloch Valedictorians - Statesboro High School: Brady Basquin

In seventh grade, Brady Basquin had the highest academic average in his class. It's the moment his goal to be valedictorian began.

Later, when he was a freshman in high school, he watched his older sister, Julia, take the stage as Statesboro High School’s 2023 valedictorian.

"My ambitions only strengthened," Brady said.

Brady is the 18-year-old son of David and Stacey Basquin of Statesboro, and the middle child in a family that includes his sisters, Julia (20) and Sara (13).

"My parents are very proud," he said. "They know I am a hard worker and were happy that it paid off."

Brady was accepted to the Georgia Institute of Technology, Clemson University and Auburn University, but, ultimately, he chose the University of Georgia, where he plans to major in pharmaceutical and biomedical sciences.

"Both of my parents’ work in the medical field, and I have gained insight and interest through my involvement in HOSA for future health professionals," he said.

To help fund the next four years of college, Brady locked down the HOPE Scholarship and he received UGA's Baldwin Scholarship, which is given to students who match the university's highest academic and admissions standards.

Maintaining the top academic spot for the past six years requires dedication, but Brady didn’t spend all of his time hiding in a text book. He was a student-athlete, a community volunteer, and a leader in student clubs.

He was captain of the swim team during his junior and senior years, eventually competing in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the Georgia High School Association state meet. He ran cross country as a sophomore, played tennis as a freshman, and spent four years volunteering with Feed the Boro. He also helped lead worship and manage food drives for his youth group at First Presbyterian Church of Statesboro.

Academically, his focus, like his intended major, gravitated toward science. He was co-president of Statesboro High's Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) chapter, and competed on the Quiz Bowl team. He was also a member of the Beta Club and the National Honor Society, eventually earning recognition as an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction.

Science topped the list of his favorite subjects.

"There are so many different aspects to it (science), and they all interest me," Brady said.

He credits two teachers for keeping him dialed in: Sallie Marie Futch, PhD, and Tiffany Ward.

"Dr. Futch taught me in two classes within the sports medicine pathway as well as AP Chemistry. She was very kind and helpful," Basquin said. "Mrs. Tiffany Ward taught me in AP Pre-Calculus and AP Calculus. She explained math very well and was a fun teacher."

“What sets Brady apart from many of his peers is that he isn't just striving for a perfect score; he truly wants to understand the material that is being presented to him,” Futch said. “He pairs this academic drive with an incredible personality. He is a friend to everyone, which was on full display at graduation. The cheers that erupted from the front rows all the way to the back when his name was called to speak spoke volumes.”

Futch added that one of her favorite memories of Brady is from his junior year and the final project she assigned the class: “Top Chef: AP Chemistry." Students had to choose a chemistry-heavy process involved in modern cooking, write a research paper, and prepare a dish at home featuring that process.

“Brady absolutely loved this project,” Futch said. “He focused on the science of yeast rising. He went above and beyond by filming a hilarious video detailing his bread-making process. Students from multiple science classes voted on their favorite presentation and Brady was crowned Top Chef!”

Tiffany Ward remembers Brady as an inquisitive and compassionate student.

“I never had to worry if my teaching made sense because I could always count on Brady to ask questions,” Ward said. “Brady always seems to dig deeper to make connections to concepts. His desire to truly learn will to take him far.”

Ward shared that Brady’s character impressed her the most.

“I found out, earlier this year, that Brady took it upon himself to befriend a student who was struggling socially. He began including that student in his friend group, and since then that student has thrived. His kind actions helped bring this young man out of his shell, and offered him a safe space.”

When Brady heads to Athens this fall, he isn't planning on slowing down. He wants to join both the university's club cycling team and club swim team.

"I want to continue swimming competitively, and I am looking forward to meeting new people and going to UGA's sporting events."

Long-term, his bucket list also includes a goal of traveling to every national park in the country.

His final message to his classmates on graduation night centered on encouraging them to make the most of their time moving forward.

"Although there are bound to be uncertainties in our futures moving forward, my message strives us to use our time wisely to push ourselves out of our comfort zones and pursue new experiences."