Daniel Snipes re-elected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia

Daniel B. Snipes of Taulbee Rushing Snipes Marsh & Hodgin LLC in Statesboro was re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 56,000-member State Bar of Georgia and was installed June 13.

Snipes will continue to serve in the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, Post 1 seat on the board, representing Bulloch, Effingham, Jenkins and Screven counties.

He earned his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1995.

Snipes is past president of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, past president of the University of Georgia Law School Alumni Council, a member of the Southern District of Georgia’s Advisory Committee for the United States District Court, and a member of the State Transportation Board, representing the 12th Congressional District. Snipes has been a member of the Board of Governors since 2005 and is past chair of the State Bar’s Advisory Committee on Legislation.

The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits.

The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.