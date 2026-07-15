Police Report - 7/15/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Corbert Christopher Cobb, 41, Metter – Hold for Candler County.

Garrett Lemelle Guesnon, 22, Lawrenceville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Eschol Graham Wolfe, 57, Statesboro – Stalking/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Amanda Kaye Hendrix, 40, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Samantha Elizabeth Holmes, 20, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 22 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 32 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One air transport call, two rescue calls and eight medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 45 calls Monday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Monday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Georgia Power – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – 10 calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy