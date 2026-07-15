Police Report - 7/15/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Corbert Christopher Cobb, 41, Metter – Hold for Candler County.
Garrett Lemelle Guesnon, 22, Lawrenceville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Eschol Graham Wolfe, 57, Statesboro – Stalking/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Amanda Kaye Hendrix, 40, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Samantha Elizabeth Holmes, 20, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Four calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.
Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.
Portal Police Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 22 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Monday.
Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 32 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – One air transport call, two rescue calls and eight medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 45 calls Monday.
Excelsior EMC – One call Monday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.
Screven County 911 – One call Monday.
Georgia Power – One call Monday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – 10 calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy