Red Cross declares ‘emergency blood shortage’

A national blood shortage also is being felt across the Bulloch County region and the American Red Cross has declared an emergency shortage with blood supplies falling nearly 25% in June.

According to a release from the Red Cross, a steep decline in blood donations since the end of May has created a growing gap between supply and patient need. Currently, Red Cross distributions to hospitals are nearly 3,500 units higher per week than expected.

"Blood donors are urgently needed to give now to help ensure patients receive lifesaving medical care without delay," the release stated. "The shortage is especially serious for platelets and types O positive and B negative blood."

Locally, donors may go directly to the American Red Cross Blood Donor Center in the Medical Office Building of East Georgia Regional Medical Center, 1497 Fair Road, Suite 204. Call (912) 871-5929 to schedule an appointment at the center.

Also, local blood drives are planned in July for the following days and locations:

➤ July 20, 12:30–6:30 p.m. at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 S. Zetterower Ave.

➤ July 22, 8 a.m.–noon at Cardinal LG, 8373 Zell Miller Parkway

➤ July 30, noon–5 p.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, 1102 Fair Road

➤ July 30, noon–5 p.m. at Statesboro Worship, 380 Westside Road

School breaks and summer vacations cause sharp drops in blood donations every year, but the demand for blood doesn't take a break. According to the American Red Cross, the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day experience the biggest shortage in blood donations.

Blood donations to the Red Cross help ensure cancer patients, premature babies and accident victims have access to safe blood. Type O, the universal donor, is always in high demand.

As an incentive, anyone who donates before July 31 will receive a Fandango movie ticket by email (up to $15 ticket price and fees). Additional details may be found at RedCrossBlood.org/July.

Blood supply misconceptions

A recent Red Cross survey revealed a significant gap between public perception and the reality of the nation's blood supply. Fewer than 1 in 5 respondents understand that blood cannot be stockpiled because it has a limited shelf life and must be continually replenished through volunteer donors.

Only about half believe it is very likely that they or someone close to them would need blood one day — even though someone in the U.S. receives a blood transfusion every two seconds.

"A readily available blood supply serves as the backbone of modern medicine. Without it, lifesaving treatments and critical access points to care are not possible," said Dr. Courtney Lawrence, medical director for the Red Cross. "Emergency departments, operating rooms, and labor and delivery units can't support patients with the most urgent needs, and cancer patients must wait. We're asking donors to give now before doctors are forced to make those difficult decisions."