Improving law enforcement officer training

Georgia Southern University researchers in the Waters College of Health Professions are helping law enforcement officer training by making the process safer, more effective and better aligned with the demands of the industry.

A recent study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine highlights how an evidence-based physical training program significantly reduced injuries among police academy cadets while improving overall fitness and readiness.

The research was led by Bridget Melton, Ed.D., a professor in the university's Department of Health Sciences and Kinesiology, alongside a team of faculty, students and collaborators. The project was conducted in partnership with the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, spanning 10 training centers across the Southeast and involving cadets in four 12-week training cycles over the course of a year.

"This project grew directly out of a real operational need," said Melton. "Leadership at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center wanted to reduce injuries during academy training and reached out to our team to help build a safer, more effective physical training model."

In law enforcement, injuries during training can delay graduation, increase costs and contribute to staffing shortages. With agencies already facing workforce challenges, reducing preventable injuries has become a priority.

The study found that cadets who participated in the structured training program experienced fewer overall and serious injuries compared to traditional methods. At the same time, participants demonstrated improvements in strength, agility and endurance, which are key components of job performance.

Most notably, the findings challenge a long-standing assumption in tactical training environments: that more intense, punitive workouts improve results.

"Our findings show that injury reduction does not require a harsher training approach," Melton explained. "Instead, progressive programming, proper recovery and well-trained instructors can improve performance while keeping cadets safer."

The research implemented new, standardized and evidence-based training methods, including structured warm-ups, mobility work and gradual progression. Instructors were equipped with the "train-the-trainer" model to ensure consistency and effectiveness.

Beyond immediate results, the research also suggests potential long-term benefits. Many cadets reported they were likely to continue exercising after graduation, suggesting that the program may help establish healthier relationships with fitness habits.

This critical research has already begun to influence law enforcement training methods. In Georgia, the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council has adopted a new policy requiring 60 hours of physical training in police academies and recommends the Georgia Southern-developed guidelines. Additionally, the benefits of the study also have extended beyond state lines as agencies in other states, including Arizona, Texas and New York, have also expressed interest in implementing similar approaches.

In future studies, researchers plan to examine whether these improvements are sustained as officers transition into active duty. Additional studies will explore inclusive and personalized training programs for female law enforcement officers.