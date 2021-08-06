Police report, 6/8/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Larry Dewayne Huff, 44, Hill Lane, Portal — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, two charges seatbelt violation/ages 6-17.
▲ Michael Brian Melancon, 34, Lane Road — Battery/family violence, cruelty to children third degree/allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.
▲ Carolyn Nicole Mincey, 36, South College St. — Criminal trespass/family violence.
▲ Michael William Royal, 53, Halcyondale Road, Sylvania — Theft by shoplifting, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, suspended registration.
▲ Georgina Lorenzo Smoak, 56, Darcy Clark Road, Sylvania — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, habitual violator.
▲ Jamane Torrence, 441, Pecan Grove, Portal — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Justin Allen Dodd, 33, Reiser Road, Springfield — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to yield while turning left, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.
▲ Izell James-Lee Jackson, 17, West 39 St., Savannah — Simple battery.
▲ James Anthony Jackson, 40, Chance Trailer Park — Armed robbery, simple assault/family violence, burglary first degree/felony, impersonating a public officer or employee.
▲ Christopher Lee Littles, 19, Highway 80 East — Simple battery/family violence.
▲ Jonathan Jeneral Morgan, 27, North Easy St. — Simple battery/family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass.
▲ Taliea LaShawanda Thomas, 25, South College St. — Battery.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
▲ Jake Michael Kline, 24, Harvey Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, no insurance.
▲ Brandon Trey Ivy, 29, Greenwood Ave. — DUI while driving commercial vehicle, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, following too closely, failure to maintain lane.
▲ Caroline Suzanne Oates, 19, Chandler Road — DUI under the age of 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Brooklet Police Department — Four calls Friday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 29 calls Friday; 21 calls Saturday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; six calls Saturday.
▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; five calls Saturday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Seven calls Friday; nine calls Saturday.
▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; two calls Saturday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Friday; six calls Saturday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; three calls Saturday.
▲ Georgia Forestry Candler — One call Saturday
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, two first-responder calls and 33 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one first-responder call and 23 medical calls Saturday.
Candler County EMS — One accident call and 14 medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday.
▲ Evans County EMS — One fire call, two first-responder calls and five medical calls eight medical calls Saturday.
➤ Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups — 52 calls Friday; 46 calls Saturday.
▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Saturday.
▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Saturday.
▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Saturday.
▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday.
▲ Georgia Power — One call Saturday
▲ Other counties or agencies — Two calls Friday.
— compiled by Jim Healy