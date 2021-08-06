Police report, 6/8/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Larry Dewayne Huff, 44, Hill Lane, Portal — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, two charges seatbelt violation/ages 6-17.

▲ Michael Brian Melancon, 34, Lane Road — Battery/family violence, cruelty to children third degree/allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Carolyn Nicole Mincey, 36, South College St. — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Michael William Royal, 53, Halcyondale Road, Sylvania — Theft by shoplifting, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, suspended registration.

▲ Georgina Lorenzo Smoak, 56, Darcy Clark Road, Sylvania — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, habitual violator.

▲ Jamane Torrence, 441, Pecan Grove, Portal — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Justin Allen Dodd, 33, Reiser Road, Springfield — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to yield while turning left, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

▲ Izell James-Lee Jackson, 17, West 39 St., Savannah — Simple battery.

▲ James Anthony Jackson, 40, Chance Trailer Park — Armed robbery, simple assault/family violence, burglary first degree/felony, impersonating a public officer or employee.

▲ Christopher Lee Littles, 19, Highway 80 East — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Jonathan Jeneral Morgan, 27, North Easy St. — Simple battery/family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass.

▲ Taliea LaShawanda Thomas, 25, South College St. — Battery.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jake Michael Kline, 24, Harvey Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, no insurance.

▲ Brandon Trey Ivy, 29, Greenwood Ave. — DUI while driving commercial vehicle, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, following too closely, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Caroline Suzanne Oates, 19, Chandler Road — DUI under the age of 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Four calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 29 calls Friday; 21 calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; six calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; five calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Seven calls Friday; nine calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Friday; six calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; three calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Candler — One call Saturday





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, two first-responder calls and 33 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one first-responder call and 23 medical calls Saturday.

Candler County EMS — One accident call and 14 medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One fire call, two first-responder calls and five medical calls eight medical calls Saturday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 52 calls Friday; 46 calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Saturday

▲ Other counties or agencies — Two calls Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy