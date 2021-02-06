Police report, 6/2/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jamey Daniel Borowski, 45, Sind Sanders Place – Fleeing or attempting elude a police officer for a felony offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Derick Tyler Burchell, 25, South Foss St. – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Andrew Jackson Cordell, 29, West Lee St., Metter – Seat belt violation/ages 6-17, no insurance, use of license plate with intent to conceal, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Scottie Lee Durrence, 37, West Gaston St., Savannah – Loitering or prowling.

Michael Ray Lawler, 56, Shad Road, Bloomingdale – Burglary second degree/felony.

Vic Lamont Thompson, 50, Onley Station Drive, Ellabell – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Statesboro Police Department

Huseem Copeland, 44, Packinghouse Road – Four charges entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Treveon Montrez Herrington, 20, Toms Drive, Augusta – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Willis Jerome Lewis, 68, Johnson St. – Failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

Damontae Xavier Miler, 23, Harbison Drive, Columbus – Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Christopher Powell, 40, West Waters Road, Clito – Simple assault/family violence, public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two charges criminal trespass, simple battery/family violence.

Ladora Shantell Thomas, 54, Packinghouse Road – Possession of cocaine.

Thomas Ryan Colby, 32, Institute St. – Theft by taking/felony.

Nicholas Joe Wolf, 39, Landsay Court – Possession of amphetamine, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Leslie Danielle Baxter, 45, White Bluff Road, Savannah – Improper left or right turn, driving without a license, failure to report accident with damage, hit and run duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

Brian Manuel Cabanas Trujillo, 22, Lewis St., Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Charles Brady Gibson, 46, Old Poor Robin Road, Sylvania – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license.

Christopher Ethan Longazel, 20, Woodlake Trail – Driving without a license, DUI less safe alcohol.

Micah Tobias Sims, 24, Bellmont Ave., Augusta – Failure to maintain lane, DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, improper U-turn, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driver to exercise due care.

Justin Dewayne Sowell, 23, Scarborough Owens Road, Eastman – Driving without a license, DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

Stephen Dalelaine Staggs, 60, Highway 301 North – Battery/family violence first offense.

Georgia Southern University Police

Terri Tyrone Johnson, 28, East Jones Ave. – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers, no insurance, false statements or writings to conceal facts or fraudulent documents of government.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 28 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday; 23 calls Sunday; 19 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday; two calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday; one call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Friday; three calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday; three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday; three calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police – Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Friday; two calls Saturday three calls Sunday; one call Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Friday; two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 35 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 38 calls Sunday; 27 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Five calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; six calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Saturday; one call Sunday; one call Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Saturday.

Georgia Forestry Emanuel – Two calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call, two first responder calls and 28 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one rescue call and 21 medical calls Saturday; 21 medical calls Sunday; one first responder call and 25 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – 11 medical calls Friday; seven medical calls Saturday; one first responder call and eight medical calls Sunday; two medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Friday; one coroner call and six medical calls Sunday; three medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 56 calls Friday; 49 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday; 45 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Friday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Effingham County 911 – Two calls Friday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Friday.

Screven County 911 One call Friday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Other counties or agencies – 12 calls Saturday; five calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy