Police report, 6/17/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Keith Rashad Cummings, 37, Piney Grove Road, Midville — Terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Caleb Lashawn Hodges, 21, Pinewood Lane, Cornelia — Influencing a witness.

▲ Lamarr Wootson, 32, King St., Sandersville — Aggravated stalking.

▲ Michael William Sutton, 46, Floyd Clark Road — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Brittany Nicole Williams, 29, Highway 301 North — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Gerry Harmon, 30, Tillman St. — Child molestation.

▲ Jennifer Ann Lee, 41, Lanier Drive — Cruelty to children first degree/deprivation of sustenance, Cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Herbert Lee Anderson, 23, Nancy Hendricks Homes, Claxton — DUI less safe drugs, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, driving without a license/misdemeanor, improper left or right turn.





▲ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ April Ruth Andrade, 36, Pretoria Rushing Road — Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.

▲ Danny Hall, 58, Pretoria Rushing Road — Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, battery/family violence first offense, giving false name, address or date of birth to law enforcement officer, failure to dim headlights, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

▲ US 80 WEST / WILLOW HILL ROAD — A late model Chevrolet truck was checked speeding at 105 mph in a 55 mph zone. Vehicle passed another going 90 mph. Radioed ahead to stop the second vehicle. When asked why he was going 105 mph, driver said he thought he was only going 90 as he passed his father in another vehicle. After they were stopped, both drivers were issued speeding citations and told that racing is an arresting offense, though no citation was issued for racing.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD — Upon arriving at a domestic dispute call, offender fled on foot. A tracking K9, Gismo, was sent to the scene. Upon finding the offender, there was dog bite and the offender was placed under arrest. The offender was taken to the hospital to tend to the dog bite and then taken to the Bulloch County Jail.

▲ CAROLINA TRAIL — Complainant said her ex-husband was continuously texting and harassing her. She asked to file a report and if her ex-husband could be told to stop texting her. The husband said he knows he has been texting her a lot. He said it was mostly about their children, but sometimes, he said, he just gets aggravated at her and texts. He said he would only text her now about their children.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Complainant said a family of five checked into a room at a hotel and stayed for a month. During that time, they never allowed housekeeping to clean the room. Upon checking out, the room was discovered to have a hole punched in the wall and the wall was covered in grease. Also, the two mattresses, valued at $600 apiece, were covered in grease and had to be thrown out. She was advised of Magistrate Court procedures.

▲ THOMAS VILLAGE — Complainant said the father of her child was harassing her via text messaging and calling. She could not provide evidence of the texts and calls and was advised once she offered any evidence, some actions could be taken.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Monday; 26 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 11 calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls Monday; 26 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One first responder call and 23 medical calls Monday; four accident calls, one coroner call, one first-responder call and 19 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Monday; seven medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Monday; one first-responder call and six medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 47 calls Monday; 40 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Two calls Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Monday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Other — One call Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy