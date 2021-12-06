Police report, 6/12/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Shamari Imone Harris, 18, Miller St. Extension — Possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance.

▲ Roshalinda Ida Daschell Johnson, 21, Brinson Road, Brooklet — Possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Jamie Ramon Sullivan, Gracen Road, Guyton — Fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer, two charges aggravated assault, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Jessica Lynette Williams, 31, East Main St. — Two charges false statements or writings to conceal facts or fraudulent documents of government.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Michelle Marie Caver, 53, Packinghouse Road — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Roderick Frison, 21, Hilltop Road, Millen — DUI less safe drugs, expired registration, suspended registration, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

▲ Tariq Rakeith Griffin, 23, Lanier Drive — DUI less safe drugs, improper left or right turn, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Kendric Tyrell Lane, 36, Main St., Rocky Ford — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 119 — Complainant said his pastor had called him and said someone ran over the cross in front of the church. He said the cross was last seen intact two days earlier and he did not think it was done intentionally.

▲ TEAL CIRCLE — Upon deputy’s arrival at a domestic dispute, alleged offender said he just wanted a drink after a long few days and the complainant began to argue with him. Complainant said once he started drinking, he began to mouth off at her. There was no physical confrontation, and parties were advised to separate and sleep in different parts of the residence for the night.

▲ McELVEEN POND ROAD — Complainant said he thought he had forgot his laptop when he got to work one day, but realized it had been stolen from his vehicle. He said the vehicle was left unlocked.

▲ BRADFORD WAY — Complainant said her nephew became irate and started yelling and cursing when he was told he needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine if he wanted to continue living at the residence. The residents all wanted him to leave, so he called a car and left.

▲ BIG BAY BOULEVARD — Complainant said her fiance’s cousin has been calling her repeatedly from different numbers. She said she has blocked her on all social media platforms, but she keeps threatening to have DFCS take her children. Complainant said an incident occurred between the two a year earlier and she believes that is why she is harassing her.

▲ OAK HILL MOBILE HOME PARK — Complainant said he lets his ex-girlfriend use his car from time to time, but he wants to keep possession of it. He said she would not give him back his car. After checking registration, it was determined the vehicle belonged to complainant and she returned car to him.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(May 31-June 6)

▲ Rural county intake — Five adult dogs, one adult cat.

▲ City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs, two adult cats, one kitten.

▲ Adopted — Two adult dogs, two adult cats, one kitten.

▲ Rescued — Four puppies, three kittens.

▲ Reclaimed — One adult dog.

▲ Euthanized — One adult dog (severe injuries).

▲ Fees collected — $113.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Wednesday and one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 30 calls Wednesday and 28 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Wednesday and three calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Wednesday and five calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Wednesday and three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Wednesday and seven calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday and four calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls Wednesday and 31 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bullloch County Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday and nine calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday and eight calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Wednesday and three calls Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one first responder call, one rescue call and 26 medical calls Wednesday; five accident calls, one first-responder call, two rescue calls and 20 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Two accident calls, one coroner call and nine medical calls Wednesday; two first-responder calls and 12 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One coroner call and six medical calls Wednesday; six medical calls Thursday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 62 calls Wednesday and 41 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Wednesday and two calls Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Wednesday and one call Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Thursday.





