Police report, 5/8/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Dexter Raynard Hendrix, 43, Spruce St. — Five charges sale of cocaine, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession of marijuana less than 1oz.

▲ James Robert Pullam, 34, Williams Landing — Burglary second degree/felony, five charges theft by taking/felony.

▲ Michael Demetrius Hobbs, 35, Sinkhole Road — Possession with intent of cocaine.

▲ Shawn Mitchell Martinez, 34, Hensley Road, Cobbtown — Theft by taking/felony.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jonathan Burgess, 31, Stambuk Lane — Theft of services/misdemeanor.

▲ Tamir Joseph Durham, 19, South College St. — Two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Shaneky Celette Hobbs, 39, College lane — Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

▲ Kobe Isaiah Hunter, 19, 18 St. Southwest, Cairo — Entering automobile or other motor vehicle to commit crime, financial transaction card fraud.

▲ Jacory Shikeam Jefferson, 21, Ponderosa Drive, Valdosta — Pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Zanobia Jolanda Mincey, 34, Church St. — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

▲ Ronnie Junior Bolton, 34, St. Claire Road, Louisville — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Aaron Hunter Davis, 23, Swallow Tail Drive — Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, tag/registration requirements, no insurance, driving without a license.

▲ Walker Washington, 53, Regis Court, Augusta — Theft by deception/felony.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Zachary Joseph Lamper, 24, Coaches Way — DUI less safe alcohol.





Incidents

▲ McELVEEN KENDRICK POND ROAD — Complainant said she left her wallet laying on top of her vehicle containing her driver’s license and two credit cards. She said after she left the location, she realized she left it on top of her vehicle. She said she later found the wallet on the road with the license and credits cards missing. She cancelled her cards and was advised to obtain a replacement license.

▲ BROOKLET-LEEFIELD ROAD — Complainant said she has been having issues with a neighbor. She said she has noticed her neighbor either on or near her property. She said she has told her not to go on her property, but complainant said neighbor does in constantly. She believes neighbor is doing it purposefully and in a harassing manner. Complainant showed video of neighbor standing on her property and both of them began filming each other. Neighbor was not at her residence and complainant was advised of the Magistrate Court process.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Complainant said he thinks he had a kitchen sink stolen from a pile of sinks he keeps at his business. He said he thinks the sink was stolen that day, but the last time he remembers seeing it was two days previously. He said he was unsure of the number of sinks he had, but he was sure one was taken.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD — Complainant said a vehicle parked behind their business was damaged. She said it appeared the catalytic converter was cut from underneath the 2001 Honda Accord and the part was still halfway attached. There are several incidents involving catalytic converters and the case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST — Complainant said an employee at her place of business was stealing Lottery scratch off tickets. Video footage showed the employee in question tearing off a ticket, concealing it and then later putting it in her pocket. The complainant advised they did not want the employee arrested, but she would be fired. Complainant requested a report for documentation.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — Complainant said a drive shaft had been stolen off of one of the company vehicles. In looking at the video of the theft, a light blue Acura TL is seen driving into the parking lot. While the offender cannot be seen, his feet could be seen walking near the vehicle in question. The camera quality did not allow the tag number to be identified and no description of the suspect was possible.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued six traffic warnings and assisted two motorists on Wednesday; officers assisted seven motorists on Thursday.

▲ MATH/PHYSICS BUILDING — Responded to a burglar alarm.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD — Responded to a panic alarm and an alcohol violation.

▲ RECREATION & INTERIOR DESIGN BUILDING — Responded to a suspicious person/activities report.

▲ PAULSON PARKING LOT — Responded to an accident.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Responded to a fire alarm.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 25 calls Wednesday; 27 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Two calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Wednesday; 35 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 24 medical calls Wednesday; two coroner calls, one first-responder call and 26 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — three medical calls Wednesday; four medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call, one first responder call and nine medical calls Wednesday; six medical calls Thursday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 51 calls Wednesday; 51 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Control — One call Wednesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Other agencies — 12 calls Thursday.





— compiled by Jim Healy