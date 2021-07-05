Police report, 5/7/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Dexter Raynard Hendrix, 43, Spruce St. – Five charges sale of cocaine, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession of marijuana less than 1oz.

James Robert Pullam, 34, Williams Landing – Burglary second degree/felony, five charges theft by kaing/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Jonathan Burgess, 31, Stambuk Lane – Theft of services/misdemeanor.

Tamir Joseph Durham, 19, South College St. – Two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Shaneky Celette Hobbs, 39, College lane – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

Kobe Isaiah Hunter, 19, 18 St. Southwest, Cairo – Entering automobile or other motor vehicle to commit crime, financial transaction card fraud.

Jacory Shikeam Jefferson, 21, Ponderosa Drive, Valdosta – Pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Zanobia Jolanda Mincey, 34, Church St. – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Zachary Joseph Lamper, 24, Coaches Way – DUI less safe alcohol.

Incidents

McELVEEN KENDRICK POND ROAD – Complainant said she left her wallet laying on top of her vehicle containing her driver’s license and two credit cards. She said after she left the location, she realized she left it on top of her vehicle. She said she later found the wallet on the road with the license and credits cards missing. She cancelled her cards and was advised to obtain a replacement license.

BROOKLET-LEEFIELD ROAD – Complainant said she has been having issues with a neighbor. She said she has noticed her neighbor either on or near her property. She said she has told her not to go on her property, but complainant said neighbor does in constantly. She believes neighbor is doing it purposefully and in a harassing manner. Complainant showed video of neighbor standing on her property and both of them began filming each other. Neighbor was not at her residence and complainant was advised of the Magistrate Court process.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said he thinks he had a kitchen sink stolen from a pile of sinks he keeps at his business. He said he thinks the sink was stolen that day, but the last time he remembers seeing it was two days previously. He said he was unsure of the number of sinks he had, but he was sure one was taken.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 24 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, one first responder call and nine medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 51 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Control – One call Wednesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

– Compiled by Jim Healy