Police report, 5/5/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Bobbie Cooper, 61, Lancelot Court – Battery, simple battery, simple assault, criminal trespass.

Shelby Rose Gibson, 24, The Lodge – Theft by shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, escape.

Christina Lynn Parrish, 40, Porter Road, Pembroke – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Mary Elizabeth Waters, 61, Eldora Cemetery Road, Ellabell – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Eric Allen Johnson, 28, Cherry St., Sylvania – Battery/family violence first offense, criminal trespass/family violence, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Kenneth James Hall Lewis, 38, Effingham Road, Sylvania – Theft by taking/misdemeanor, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

WINNIE WAY – Upon arrival at the scene, it was determined there was a domestic disturbance. A man drove a woman to the residence so she could get some items for her work. Another man exited the residence and struck the other man’s vehicle with a PVC pipe, breaking the driver’s side mirror. The man then hit the driver with the pipe and gouged his eyes. The driver then bit the man who was hitting him. The man who hit the driver was arrested and charged with multiple crimes.

CYPRESS LAKE COURT – Complainant said she and her son purchased a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze for his girlfriend and him to drive. She said they broke up and her son said he allowed her to use the car and return it in a few days. The complainant said the car had not been returned and her son was working in South Carolina and did not have a phone. Upon contacting the girlfriend, she said they could have the car, but wanted the $2,000 back she said she contributed to the purchase. She was told she needed to go through a legal process to get her money back, but she needed to return the vehicle. She said the car was located in the parking garage of Memorial Hospital in Savannah, but she did not know where the keys were. The complainant said she found the car, but it was locked and the keys were nowhere to be found. The car was towed to a garage and the mother was advised of possible recourse through the Magistrate Court.

BROOKLET SOUTH DRIVE – Complainant said he woke up to find both back tires on his vehicle punctured with a knife. He said when he went to bed, the tires were fine. He said he thinks he knows who did it, but he has no proof.

KELLY ROAD – Complainant said a man broke a mirror, window, washer, some dry wall and steps leading up to trailer. She said she did not want to make a report, but her father made her make the report. The father was advised of Magistrate Court if he wanted to press charges.

HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Complainant said she was invited to a man’s home the previous evening for dinner, but another woman was there when she arrived, so she left. As she was leaving, the man came outside and stopped her from leaving. She said she called her brother to come walk her home because the man was being aggressive. She said the next morning when she woke up, the man was in her house holding a baseball bat to her head. Complainant said he threatened to kill her. The man left before deputies arrived. She said she did not want him back on her property and wanted him served with a criminal trespass warning.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Seven calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 40 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 28 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and 10 medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 46 calls Monday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Monday

Other agencies – Eight calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy