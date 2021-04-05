Police report, 5/4/21

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Deseree Aillen Alcanter, 23, South Clark St., Claxton — Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Carl William Andrus, 33, North Cromley, Brooklet — Criminal damage to property second degree/family violence.

▲ Jales Latron Cohen, 23, West 31 St., Savannah — Possession of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or intent to commit felonies, possession and use of drug related objects, reckless driving, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, use of license plate with intent to conceal, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Luther Aaron Lively, 31, Colfax West Road — Aggravated battery, terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Logan Edward Marsh, 20, Lanier Drive — Conspiracy to commit a felony, sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

▲ Nickolas Randy Ragsdale, 18, Brook Run Drive, Register — Distributing obscene.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tiffany Tieshaye Berry, 30, Elton Croft Road, Claxton — Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

▲ Ervin Delvio Hendrix, 33, Longwood Drive — Possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession with intent of cocaine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Ralonzo Lamont Jackson, 27, Clemson St., Savannah — Public drunkenness, criminal trespass.

▲ Leon Rashawn Warren Tillman, 24, Golden Gate Lane — Simple assault, criminal damage to property second degree.

▲ David Wright Vaughters, 36, Kennedy Pond Road, Register — Possession of cocaine.

▲ Erick Ismael Vilches-Arteaga, 23, Georgia Highway 46 West, Metter — Criminal trespass/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jamie Anthomas Merchant, 55, Jessup Highway, Brunswick — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Alex Lancaster Muse, 20, Oyster Capture Retreat, Midway — DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Anderson Palacio, 30, Northwest 79 Place, Hialeah, Fla. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Andrew McNeil Howe, 19, Georgia Ave. — Possess, display, use identification of another without consent/first offense, underage possession of alcohol, failure to notify owner upon striking unattended vehicle.

▲ Danger Lazaro Trujilllo, 34, Southwest 225 St., Miami, Fla. — DUI less safe alcohol, improper parking.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Saturday and 28 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Saturday and five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Saturday and five calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Saturday and 11 calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Saturday and 38 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Seven calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Six accident calls, one first responder call and 22 medical calls Saturday; one first responder call and 22 medical calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Saturday; one accident call and four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Five medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 45 calls Saturday, 43 calls Sunday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — Five calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy