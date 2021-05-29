Police report, 5/29/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Kahlah Ann Dine, 31, Martin Swinson Road, Ellabell — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Neil Lee Hodges, 54, Skye View Drive — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ George Willie Mincey, 31, West Main St. — Habitual violator, driving while license suspended or revoked/felony.

▲ Casey Wilkins Quick, 21, Hannah Lane, Keysville — DUI less safe alcohol, tag lights required.

▲ Donna Bazemore Spivey, 57, Knob Drive — Burglary second degree/felony.

▲ Deandre Shylewis Trowel-Mosteller, 26, Tremble Lane — Peeping Tom, criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, public indecency first or second conviction/misdemeanor.

▲ Frederick Roderick Wadley, 36, Tranquil Bridge Lane — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Marlana Charlene Wells, 24, Bermuda Run — Theft by shoplifting.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Renaid Canty, 48, Johnson St. — Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

▲ Calvin Lee DeLoach, 36, Metter Road, Portal — Battery against a female who is pregnant, two charges cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ James Andrew Gordon, 34, Whispering Pines Blvd. — Possession of cocaine.

▲ Jarrad Anthony Watson, South College St. — Simple battery, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Tykia Maurica Gordon, 18, Lanier Drive — Failure to stop at stop sign, DUI under the age of 18.





Incidents

▲ BELLA TERRA LANE — Complainant said he friended an unknown individual on Facebook, whom he later sent $150. He realizes now it was a scam.

▲ U.S. 303 NORTH — Complainant said he had lost his wallet. The subject was later advised by a friend that it had been located at a hunting club. It was returned containing all items.

▲ WESTSIDE MOBILE HOME PARK — Complainant said he came to the home of the mother of his daughter to retrieve his daughter. He showed paperwork from the state of Florida giving him custody of his daughter. It was explained to him that since the order was from Florida, he would have to go through the local Superior Court procedure to get a custody order. He said he would follow the court procedures.

▲ SHAWN SORRELL ROAD — Complainant said she broke up with her boyfriend and he called her 70 times in a two-hour period. She said he has a methamphetamine problem and has been on a binge. She said she will print out all the text messages to add to the report.

▲ CYPRESS LAKE TRAILER PARK — Complainant said she came home and a dog was in her yard she was unfamiliar with. She said she tried to run the dog over with her car because it was on her property. Complainant said the dog’s owner came out and yelled at her that if she ran over his dog, he would hang her. Both parties wanted to prosecute the matter for terroristic threats. They were advised of the Magistrate Court process.





BULLOCH 911 Reports

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 27 calls Wednesday; 24 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Wednesday; 11 calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — One call Wednesday; Four calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 33 calls Wednesday; 43 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bullloch County Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday; eight calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday; seven calls Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Five accident calls, one coroner call, one first-responder call, one rescue call and 26 medical calls Wednesday; one accident call, one first-responder call, one coroner call and 22 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and 13 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two accident calls and three medical calls Wednesday; six medical calls Thursday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 46 calls Wednesday; 65 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Control — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Other agencies — Three calls Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy