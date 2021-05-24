Police report, 5/25/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Randy Lee Adams, 31, Highway 301 South — Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ Christopher Budd, 33, Old Waynesboro Road, Waynesboro — Expired registration, no insurance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Jetson Allen Groover, 42, Kent Road, Millen — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked.

▲ Terance Antonio Hubbard, 18, Cypress Lake MHP — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

▲ Harley Michelle Layton, 22, Horsefly Road, Portal — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Patricia Lynn McBride, 41, Sunnyside Road, Sylvania — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Quezmon Dartaves Perkins, 33, Hightower Road — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

▲ Terrekah Rayshaun Wadley, 27, Old Sylvania Road, Millen — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Martavius Youmans, 26, Hayden Road — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drug consent.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Emira Okima Blackmon, 25, Knight Drive — Cruelty to children second degree, negligently causing excessive physical pain.

▲ Samya Rayon Gibson, 21, Lanier Drive — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Sanchez Ortega Harden, 36, A. Pintail Lane — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, forgery third degree, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info/felony.

▲ Angelica Alicia Jackson, 34, Frank Road — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, following too closely, hit-and-run, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

▲ Tydre Jakia James Lee, 23, Melissa Drive, Millen — Possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Brandon Joel Pifer, 27, North Jefferson St., Lyons — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Curtis Lamar Willis, 19, Best St. — possession, purchase manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Chloe Leah Kaplan, 30, Henry Haven Apartments, Philadelphia, Pa. — Passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic, driving on wrong side of roadway, failure to maintain lane, passing in a no passing zone, failure to maintain lane, improper U-turn, driving on closed roadway, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, passing on the shoulder of a roadway, failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Morgan Frances McKay, 21, Hawthorne Apartments — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 25 calls Friday; 20 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Friday; 19 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Four calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Candler — One call Sunday





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One fire call and 24 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 28 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call, one fire call, one first-responder call and five medical calls Friday; seven medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — 10 medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 54 calls Friday; 51 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Two calls Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — Five calls Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy