Police report, 5/22/21

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Robert Gerard Bazemore, 33, State Route 152, Lyons — Failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Robert Tracy Ard, 47, Turf Road — Disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.

▲ Andrew Shane Jones, 25, Exley Loop, Rincon — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Herman Lamont Dessasure, 38, Lanier Drive — Battery.

▲ Tony Michael Merritt, 22, Touchdown Drive — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

▲ Tarrance Lamonz Turner, 38, Johnson Street — Possession of firearm by convicted felon of first offender.

▲ Greta Andora Crawford, 52, Lindberg Street — Criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ Sincere Deric Jackson, 19, Lanier Drive — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

▲ Benjamin Handy Kennedy, 33, Highway 46 East, Metter — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Lee Curtis Keyon Richardson, 20, Lanier Drive — Driving while license suspended/misdemeanor, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, following too closely.

▲ Michael Ray Sparks, 38, Cowboy Way, Portal — Two charges simple battery, criminal trespass.

▲ Curtis Lamar Willis, 19, Best St. — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jarrod Reidell Ellis, 32, Bullbay Drive — Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.





INCIDENTS

▲ RUSHING LANE — Complainant said after an argument with his girlfriend, she took his wallet. While on the phone, he said he found the wallet, but his driver's license, debit card and Cash App card were missing. The girlfriend denied taking anything other than her own belongings when she left. Due to lack of evidence, no charges were filed.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office — 10 calls Wednesday; 17 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff's Office — Nine calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff's Office — One call Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One call Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern Police Department — Four calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls Wednesday; 26 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bullloch County Fire Department — Five calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Five calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — 15 medical calls Wednesday; one accident call, one first responder call and 17 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Wednesday; Four medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two medical calls Wednesday; eight medical calls Thursday.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 35 calls Wednesday; 51 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Control — One call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — One call Wednesday.

▲ Other agencies — Six calls Thursday.





— compiled by Jim Healy