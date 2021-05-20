Police report, 5/21/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Gerard Bazemore, 33, State Route 152, Lyons – Failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine.

Statesboro Police Department

Herman Lamont Dessasure, 38, Lanier Drive – Battery.

Tony Michael Merritt, 22, Touchdown Drive – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

Tarrance Lamonz Turner, 38, Johnson Street – Possession of firearm by convicted felon of first offender.

Incident

RUSHING LANE – Complainant said after an argument with his girlfriend, she took his wallet. While on the phone, he said he found the wallet, but his driver’s license, debit card and Cash App card were missing. The girlfriend denied taking anything other than her own belongings when she left. Due to lack of evidence, no charges were filed.

Bulloch 911 Reports

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Metter Fire Department – Five calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 15 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 35 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Control – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Wednesday.

– Compiled by Jim Healy