Police report, 5/20/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Larry Steven Parrish, 35, Dry Branch Village — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Gromyko Jabbar Jones, 45, Madison Meadows — Theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor, theft by deception/misdemeanor, theft by taking/felony.

▲ Christopher Shane Richardson, 27, Ball Park Road, Soperton — Theft by shoplifting.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Dinesha Zhane Baker, 26, Lanier Drive — Affray.

▲ Charisma Nykira Battle, 20, Tiller Way, Port Wentworth — Affray.

▲ Nydraysha Tmoyra Ford, 22, Lanier Drive — Affray.

▲ Jakeya Amara Boulton, 23, Church St. — Affray, disorderly conduct.

▲ Nireisha Kateisha Wilson, 28, Lanier Drive — Affray.

▲ Christian Dandre Davis, 21, Champlain Drive, Pooler — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ Mya Daziree Johnson, 17, Grady Johnson Road — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Immanuel Lawton, 28, Lee St. — Two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two charges theft by receiving/felony, possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, tag lights required, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, theft by taking of motor vehicle.

▲ Imani L Dunn-Jennings, 26, Eastview Road — Affray, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, disorderly conduct.

▲ Kristen Victoria Nesmith, 30, Institute St. — Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ PIVOT POINTS — Complainant said she received a call from a man who claimed that she had missed jury duty and there was a warrant out for her arrest. The man advised her to go purchase $1,500 in Vanilla gift cards and give him the information and then he would meet her at the Sheriff’s office and sign her bond. He also told her she needed to stay on the phone with him until the cards were purchased. Complainant said she purchased three Vanilla gift cards in the amount of $500 each and gave the information to the man on the phone. Complainant came to the Sheriff’s office and asked about the bond. She was told this was a scam and advised to contact her bank and the fraud department of Vanilla gift cards.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Complainant said a U-Haul truck drove though his store parking lot that appeared suspicious. He said the truck headed east on Highway 46 and he later saw the vehicle parked on the side of the road abandoned. After receiving the report, the truck was found parked on a driveway into a field between J.S. Nessmith Road and Groover Old Mill Road on Highway 46. It was discovered that the catalytic converter had been cut out.

▲ NORTH TAYLOR COURT — Complainant said her 18-year-old daughter had invited a 25-year-old man to her home for the purpose of “conducting adult activities.” She said she did not want the man in her house and wanted him served with a criminal trespass warrant. She did not know where the man lived and her daughter would not tell her. She was advised to call law enforcement if the man came over again.

▲ ARCHIES WALK — Complainant said he had been incarcerated and when he returned home, some items were missing out of his room. He said he clothing, jewelry, an iPad, watch, birth certificate and Social Security card taken from his room. He said his roommates said his things should be in his room and they didn’t take anything of his.

▲ HIGHWAY 24 — Complainant said she ordered custom floor mats, but she has not been able to get an answer as to why they are not ready. She said she has exchanged multiple texts with the business and can’t get an answer.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Four calls Monday; Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Monday; 33 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Monday; seven calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Monday; 29 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Eight calls Tuesday

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Three calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch — One call Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two first-responder calls and 29 medical calls Monday; one coroner call, two first responder calls, one rescue call and 26 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call, one coroner call, two first-responder calls and 11 medical calls Monday; three medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One first-responder call and 10 medical calls Monday; seven medical calls Tuesday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 44 calls Monday; 44 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Transport — Two calls Monday

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Control — One call Tuesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Other agencies — Seven calls Monday; one call Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy