Police report, 5/18/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Justin Allen Brannen, 42, John D. Lanier Road, Portal — Aggravated battery.

▲ Bert Anderson Deal, 30, Bell Road — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Peter Badie Farag, 33, Key Colony Court, Mount Pleasant, S.C. — Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Chris Shane Jenks, 35, Blackcreek Church Road, Ellabell — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance, use of license plate with intent to conceal, expired registration.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tomicia Benton, 46, Lanier Drive — Simple battery, simple assault, disorderly conduct.

▲ James Wendell Coleman, 38, Old Louisville Road, Newington — Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

▲ Scottie Lee Durrence, 38, West Gaston Street, Savannah — Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

▲ Holton Damon Raymond, 35, Frank Road — Possession and use of drug related objects, DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Elijah Kalani Reed, 22, B Vista Circle — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, discharging firearms in city limits.

▲ Isaiah Sharic Whitefield, 19, Clover Point Circle, Guyton — Aggravated battery.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Chandler Montell Grant, 22, North College St. — Passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic, driving on wrong side of roadway, driving without a valid license, passing in a no passing zone, failure to maintain lane, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, interference with government property, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Rikell Teshara Williams, 21, Lanier Drive — DUI less safe alcohol.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Andy Loui Vazquez, 22, Statesboro Place Circle — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, impeding the flow of traffic, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Miles David Wilkins, 20, Meadowmeade Lane, Lawrenceville — Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person under legal age.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 28 calls Friday, 21 calls Saturday and 24 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — eight calls Friday, seven calls Saturday and six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — four calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday, five calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — seven calls Friday, one call Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — two calls Friday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — five calls Friday, nine calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Friday, 41 calls Saturday and 30 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Friday and eight calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — one call Friday, two calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — one accident call, one coroner call, one fire call, one first-responder call and 23 medical calls Friday; two first-responder calls and 24 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 20 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — one accident call and nine medical calls Friday; 11 medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — two medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 47 calls Friday, 41 calls Saturday and 59 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Friday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Emergency Medical Dispatching — two calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — one call Friday and one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — two calls Friday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — two calls Friday.

▲ Wayne County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — two calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle